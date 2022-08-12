Pacheco says Congress will not accept setback and authoritarianism









Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said this Thursday (11) that “the National Congress will always be the guardian of democracy and will not accept any movement that means setback and authoritarianism.”







Without naming names, Pacheco also commented that “there is no doubt that the solution to the country’s problems necessarily involves the presence of the rule of law, respect for institutions and unrestricted support for peaceful demonstrations, freedom of expression and the electoral”.

“Development, well-being and justice only thrive in an environment of free thought, the basis of the true free and sovereign homeland”, added the president of the Senate.

The senator took to Twitter shortly after reading a letter for democracy and in defense of the Brazilian electoral system prepared by the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo (USP). The document had almost 1 million signatures, including that of businessmen, bankers, academics and artists.











The letter was formulated amid criticism made by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of the electoral system and electronic voting machines. Recently, he summoned foreign ambassadors to raise suspicions against the adopted model, without presenting evidence, which provoked reactions in several segments of society.

The document, however, makes no mention of Bolsonaro. In any case, the letter stresses that the country is going through “a moment of immense danger to democratic normality, a risk to the institutions of the Republic and insinuations of contempt for the results of the elections”.

“Unfounded attacks unaccompanied by evidence question the fairness of the electoral process and the democratic rule of law so hard won by Brazilian society. Threats to other powers and sectors of civil society and the incitement to violence and the rupture of the constitutional order are intolerable.” , says the manifesto.