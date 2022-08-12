Palmeiras can be without Danilo and Scarpa in the two Libertadores semifinals

Palmeiras eliminated Atlético-MG on penalties, last Wednesday, and secured a spot in the Libertadores semifinals for the third consecutive time. The epic classification, however, will have consequences for the next phase, when Abel Ferreira’s team may not have Gustavo Scarpa and Danilo in the two matches of the tie.

The absence of the two will be due to their expulsion against Galo, leaving the team with two less and even so they held the tie at 0 to 0. The midfielder was sent off in the first half, while the midfielder took the red at the end. of the second time.

Due to the automatic suspension, each one already has a game and will not be on the field for the first match of the semifinal confrontation, which will be played away from home. Abel already knows that he will need to find alternatives for the embezzlement of two of his main players.

However, this suspension may not be for just one game. As both were expelled by the direct red card, they will go to trial by the Conmebol Disciplinary Commission (on a date to be defined) and can take more than one duel, if it is voted that the punishment deserves more rigor than the automatic hook.

A recent case happened with Allan, from Atlético-MG, who received a red card in the round of 16 clash against Emelec-EQU, was judged and took two games: one in the second round of the round of 16 and another in the quarterfinals. in front of Palmeiras.

If this trend materializes, Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa should only return to play for Libertadores if Palmeiras passes the semifinals and secures another final of the competition, which will be played in a single game, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on the 29th of October.