Palmeiras de Abel is already better than Santos de Pele

Palmeiras, led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, is already better than the historic Santos team that was led on the field by Pelé… at least, in the results obtained in the Copa Libertadores da América.

The epic victory on penalties over Atlético-MG (with only nine players on the field), last Wednesday, qualified the alviverde team for its third consecutive semi-final and kept the Portuguese coach undefeated in eliminations in the most important interclub tournament on the continent. .

Abel took the title of the two Libertadores already closed since he landed in Brazil, in November 2020, and is undefeated in the current edition of the competition.

Under his command, Palmeiras has played 30 matches in the continental tournament so far and won 23 victories, five draws and only two defeats (which in no way changed the team’s destiny). Its use is superior to 82% of the points put into play.

Not even Santos, who marked an era with Pelé between the 1950s and 1970s, and which is treated as the best football team that Brazil has ever produced, managed to be so successful in Libertadores.