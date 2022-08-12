Palmeiras earns hefty prize money for a spot in the Libertadores semifinals

Palmeiras eliminated Atlético-MG on penalties in the quarter-finals of Libertadores. But, in addition to the sporting result, Verdão has already won a financial “heavy” with these achievements since the group stage, since going to the semifinals brings to the club’s coffers another 2 million dollars (R$ 10.3 million ). Now, in all, Alviverde accumulates R$ 38.9 million in prize money in the tournament.

Any team that has qualified for the group stage of the continental competition has already guaranteed 3 million dollars (R$ 15.5 million), which refer to the prize of 1 million dollars (R$ 5.16 million) for each one of the three home matches.

Thus, all 32 clubs that were in the group stage of the tournament took R$ 15.5 million, including the eliminated ones. However, those 16 who went to the round of 16 each took US$1.05 million (R$5.41 million), which increased the coffers of those classified for the knockout stage by almost R$21 million. .

With the classification of the teams for the quarterfinals of Liberta, each pocketed 1.5 million dollars (R$ 7.7 million). Thus, those clubs that reached the quarterfinals and started the competition in the group stage, accumulated 5.55 million dollars (R$ 28.6 million), a high amount of money even for those who were eliminated.

As the prize pool gradually increases, those who reached the semifinals, such as Palmeiras, raise another 2 million dollars (R$ 10.3 million), that is, even if Verdão is eliminated, they will take home almost R$ 39 million accumulated.

The club that reaches the final will already take at least 6 million dollars (R$ 30.9 million), which is the prize given to the runner-up. The champion will have 16 million dollars (R$ 82.5 million). The value is one million dollars (R$ 5.16 million) higher than that offered in the 2021 edition, won by Palmeiras himself.

Thus, if Verdão wins the third consecutive championship, he will pocket a prize pool of 23.55 million dollars (R$ 121.4 million). The value in reais, of course, will vary according to the dollar exchange rate at the time the payment is made.

See the prizes offered in each phase of Libertadores-2022

Group stage: 3 million dollars (R$15.47 million)
Round of 16: $1.05 million
Quarterfinals: $1.5 million (R$7.73 million)
Semifinal: 2 million dollars (R$ 10.31 million)
Runner-up: 6 million dollars (R$ 30.93 million)
Champion: 16 million dollars (R$ 82.49 million)
TOTAL for champion: $23.55 million

