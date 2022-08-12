Palmeiras took the truck off its back, confidence weighs in the derby

Ranked in Libertadores by holding Atlético-MG even with two players sent off, in addition to ending the negative series on penalties, Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão and faces rival Corinthians, vice-leader, at Neo Química Arena, on Saturday, with Vítor Pereira’s team contrasting with the moment of euphoria alviverde, as it fell to Flamengo at Maracanã and still had the loss of Willian, who decided to terminate the contract, in addition to facing Atlético-GO on Wednesday, needing to take a difference of two goals to go on in the Copa do Brasil.

At the UOL News Sport, Danilo Lavieri says that the moment of the two teams should weigh in the classic and Palmeiras arrives in a very strong condition, while the Corinthians side is doubtful about using maximum force or saving thinking about the Copa do Brasil. “It weighs a lot because of the confidence that Palmeiras enters. The way we won from Atlético-MG, they will enter Neo Química there with 40,000 Corinthians fans and will not feel so much pressure. Atlético-MG, so for sure this influences a lot and Corinthians is under a lot of pressure. (…) I have no doubt that on Saturday Corinthians will enter with a mixed team”, he says.

