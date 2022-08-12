‘Pantanal’: Cramullhão will reappear with a message about Irma and will scare Alcides; see images of this Thursday’s scene | come around

Look who’s back! In this Thursday’s chapter of Pantanal, the Cramullhão will return with all its seduction and its power to bring the most unexpected messages. The entity, once again possessed in the mind of Trindade (Gabriel Sater), will send a message to the pawn itself. Who will hear everything will be Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), who will be scared.

Cramullhão, through Trindade (Gabriel Sater), will send a message to the pedestrian — Photo: Globo

“Tell Xeréu Trindade, that if he doesn’t listen to me, he’s going to lose this little princess of his,” Cramullhão will say. “And say more: that I delivered her into his hands, and he’s letting her go.”

It all starts with another quick touch of the Trindade guitar

Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will be playing the guitar in an enigmatic way — Photo: Globo

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will ask about the message — Photo: Globo

After delivering the message about Irma (Camila Morgado), the Cramulão will make Alcides even more scared

Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) will get up scared and run away, praying the Our Father — Photo: Globo

Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will be static watching the pawn walk away — Photo: Globo

Review one of Cramullion’s appearances

Trindade gives a message from Cramulhão to José Lucas

There will be more Cramulhão messages in the next chapters

Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!

