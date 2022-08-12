‘Pantanal’: Filó and Juma will have a serious conversation; understand how the scene will be | come around

As affectionate as ever, she will begin by reminding the girl that she knew her parents and that they were both people of the best quality.

“Poor things, they were so lost in life, daughter, it was even a pity”, recalls Filó. “They went in, taking care of this tapera, this little land around. And they started to live here as if it were theirs.”

Conversation inside, Filó will say that José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) never thought of tearing down that house. Justifies that when she threatened, she went out of her way. And that, in fact, everyone always wanted her to live on the farm with the rest of the family she is now a part of.