‘Pantanal’: Filó and Juma will have a serious conversation; understand how the scene will be | come around

Filó (Dira Paes) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) in Pantanal — Photo: TV Globo
As affectionate as ever, she will begin by reminding the girl that she knew her parents and that they were both people of the best quality.
“Poor things, they were so lost in life, daughter, it was even a pity”, recalls Filó. “They went in, taking care of this tapera, this little land around. And they started to live here as if it were theirs.”
“We understand the attachment you have for everything here”, she continues.
“Father and mother so buried here”, Juma will say.
Gshow in Pantanal: Tati Machado discovers secrets of Special Effects
Conversation inside, Filó will say that José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) never thought of tearing down that house. Justifies that when she threatened, she went out of her way. And that, in fact, everyone always wanted her to live on the farm with the rest of the family she is now a part of.
“What kind of love do you have for Joventino? That you can’t give in to anything. That everything has to be your way, if not, you run away!”, argues Zé Leôncio’s partner.
“I don’t have any love anymore. (…) He betrayed my trust. Mine and the Old Man’s!”, Juma will answer, with pain in his eyes.
“If the Old Man knew how to forgive him, won’t you know?”, says Filo, who will still remind her that the girl is expecting a child from Jove.
“Your father is just a distant memory for you, Juma. A cross on a tomb over there in the corner. But your son’s father is alive. (…) Do you think it’s fair to your son to bury Joventino, like his mother didn’t even have to do to your father, when he’s alive?”