‘Pantanal’: Guta and Marcelo will have their first sex | come around

The news that he is not a biological son of tenorio (Murilo Benício) fell like a bucket of cold water on Marcelo (Lucas Leto). On the one hand, it was good, as it freed him from the guilt of being in love with his “sister”, gutta (Julia Dalavia); on the other hand, it made the boy realize that he had lived a lie all his life.
In ‘Pantanal’, Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Marcelo (Lucas Leto) will have sex for the first time — Photo: Globo
The thud ended up frustrating the girl’s expectation of consummating the love she feels for the boy. Guta then goes to the farm’s stable to look for him.
“How long are you going to run away from me?”, she asks.
“I’m not running away.”
“What are you doing, then?”, insists the young woman.
“Working. I don’t know if you remember, but we have a flock to receive,” he replies.
“We both have a more urgent matter than these oxen to solve”, recalls Guta, already invested a kiss in Marcelo.
“Look, Guta… About that…”, he says, who is soon interrupted.
“Be quiet, Marcelo… And kiss me.”
“It’s not that simple…”, says the boy, trying to explain himself.
“I know there are a million implications, but can’t we just leave everything else for later? (…) Don’t make me wait any longer… I can’t wait another second for you”, answers Guta, kissing him.
It doesn’t take long, the two finally manage to have the first moment of love between them, right there in the stable.