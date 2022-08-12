‘Pantanal’: Maria Bruaca moves in with Juma after pressure from Alcides. Understand

Scene from ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo/ João Miguel Júnior)

In the next chapters of novel “Pantanal”Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will live with Juma (Alanis Guillen) in your tapera.

First, Maria will be taken by Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) to the house of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). There, she will begin to hear from everyone that she needs to run after her rights and go to court against Tenório (Murilo Benício).

Alcides will be upset, because he believes that this can get in the way of his revenge against his ex-boss. He will then convince Maria to go to Juma’s tapera.

There, the girl will be rude, but she will eventually accept the new guest. Over time, the two will get closer and create a beautiful relationship of friendship. Maria will come to admire Juma’s strength and courage.

