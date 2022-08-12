partnership is confirmed by Epic

Now it’s official: we will have Dragon Ball content in Fortnite. Epic Games confirmed the information on social media and a new event is scheduled for August 16th.

In the photo shared by the game’s Twitter account, it is still not possible to say if we will have Goku or any other character from the anime, however, the seven Dragon Balls seem to have been reunited. After all, Shenron, a dragon capable of fulfilling the warriors’ wish, is featured in the promotional image. Look:

Speak. Tell me your wish… 16/08/2022.

The speculations about Dragon Ball in Fortnite were right

The release of Dragon Ball in Fortnite has been speculated for quite some time. As pointed out by the insider “Shiina”, the conversations had been going on since the year 2021. However, not even the internet user himself ventured to give guesses about what Epic Games has been preparing.

1st person mode may be coming soon to Fortnite

Another rumor surrounding Fortnite has been forming behind the scenes. According to sources, the battle royale may receive a mode with 1st person action in Chapter 3 of Season 4. By mid-July, Epic had been working around the feature, and fans would have picked up on the server changes.