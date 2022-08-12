PBH will vaccinate children in malls this Saturday; see locations – General

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) announced that, this Saturday (13/8), it will promote a day of vaccination for children in shopping malls in the capital. Vaccines available are against COVID-19, flu and polio. Opening hours at all locations will be from 12pm to 6pm.
Against COVID-19, immunosuppressed 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds in general can be vaccinated.
The Influenza vaccine is trivalent, that is, it works against the H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B viruses. It is intended for the public from 6 months to 5 years.
Already against poliomyelitis, the immunizing agent will be applied to children aged 1 to 4 years.
If the follow-up is carried out by a third party, it is necessary to present the authorization term for vaccination, available on the PBH website.
Check out the vaccination locations this Saturday (13/8):
- Via Shopping (Barreiro): Avenida Afonso Vaz de Melo, 640, Barreiro
- Anchieta Garden Shopping (Center-South): Rua Francisco Deslandes, 900, Anchieta
- Shopping Cidade (Center-South): Rua dos Tupis, 337, Centro
- Boulevard Shopping (East): Avenida dos Andradas, 3000, Santa Efignia
- Power Shopping Centerminas (Northeast): Avenida Pastor Anselmo Silvestre, 1495, Unio
- Minas Shopping (Northeast): Avenida Cristiano Machado, 4000, Unio
- Shopping Del Rey (Northwest): Avenida Presidente Carlos Luz, 3001, Pampulha
- Ponteio Lar Shopping (West): BR-356, 2500, Santa Lucia
- Shopping Estao BH (Venda Nova): Avenida Cristiano Machado, 11.833, Vila Cloris
Eradicated, polio can come back
According to PBH, the objective of the campaign is to immunize the entire public aged 1 to 4 years (even those who are up to date with the vaccine) and to update the booklet of children and adolescents aged 0 to 14 years. The campaign runs until September 9.
