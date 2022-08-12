PBH will vaccinate children in malls this Saturday; see locations – General

Vaccination Saturday has immunizations for COVID-19, influenza and polio (photo: Fbio Marchetto/SES.) The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) announced that, this Saturday (13/8), it will promote a day of vaccination for children in shopping malls in the capital. Vaccines available are against COVID-19, flu and polio. Opening hours at all locations will be from 12pm to 6pm. Against COVID-19, immunosuppressed 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds in general can be vaccinated.

The Influenza vaccine is trivalent, that is, it works against the H1N1, H3N2 and Influenza B viruses. It is intended for the public from 6 months to 5 years.

Already against poliomyelitis, the immunizing agent will be applied to children aged 1 to 4 years.

Children who attend the vaccination points must be accompanied by their parents or legal guardians and present an identification document with photo or birth certificate, CPF, proof of address and vaccination card. If the follow-up is carried out by a third party, it is necessary to present the authorization term for vaccination, available on the PBH website. Check out the vaccination locations this Saturday (13/8):

Via Shopping (Barreiro): Avenida Afonso Vaz de Melo, 640, Barreiro

Anchieta Garden Shopping (Center-South): Rua Francisco Deslandes, 900, Anchieta

Shopping Cidade (Center-South): Rua dos Tupis, 337, Centro

Boulevard Shopping (East): Avenida dos Andradas, 3000, Santa Efignia

Power Shopping Centerminas (Northeast): Avenida Pastor Anselmo Silvestre, 1495, Unio

Minas Shopping (Northeast): Avenida Cristiano Machado, 4000, Unio

Shopping Del Rey (Northwest): Avenida Presidente Carlos Luz, 3001, Pampulha

Ponteio Lar Shopping (West): BR-356, 2500, Santa Lucia

Shopping Estao BH (Venda Nova): Avenida Cristiano Machado, 11.833, Vila Cloris

Eradicated, polio can come back

Considered eradicated in Brazil for 33 years, the risk of the emergence of new cases of Poliomyelitis is high due to low vaccine adherence. This Monday (8/8) the national vaccination campaign against the virus began. According to PBH, the objective of the campaign is to immunize the entire public aged 1 to 4 years (even those who are up to date with the vaccine) and to update the booklet of children and adolescents aged 0 to 14 years. The campaign runs until September 9.

*Intern under the supervision of the editor Vera Schmitz