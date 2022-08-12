Pedro Scooby celebrates his birthday with a ‘festão’, brings together old friends and the absence of an ex-BBB surprises: “You will enjoy a lot of surprise”

Pedro Scooby’s party took place in Curicica, Rio de Janeiro

Pedro Scooby's party was not attended by Pedro Scooby
Pedro Scooby became one of the main highlights of the BBB 22 and throughout the program, the surfer popularized and became one of the favorites of the edition. Outside the most guarded house in the Brazilthe athlete likes his wife Cynthia Dicker and take a few moments to celebrate with friends. That’s what he did on Wednesday night (10), when celebrating his birthday.

the ex-husband of Luana Piovani threw a party like that in Curicicaat the Rio de Janeiroand took the opportunity to review former confinement colleagues as Douglas Silva and Paulo Andre. What drew attention was the absence of Arthur Aguiar who was not at the celebration. The voice of “Fora da Casinha” did not speak if he received the invitation.

famous like Jojo Toddynho, Giovanna Lancelotti, Gabily, Pocah, Jakelyne Oliveira and Mariano were present. The party featured a pocket show by Felipe Ret and MC Papatinho. Natália Deodato, Jessilane Alves, Eliezer Netto, Luciano Estevan, Naiara Azevedo and Tiago Abravanel also did not attend.

Today at Curicica, my birthday will happen, and whoever is there will enjoy a lot of surprise, it will be f *. Starting at 8 pm, people know where I live, where the Boss’s Bar is, just stick it there and there will be a lot of surprise attraction, there will be a lot of surprise attraction, there will be a f***ing party , which I’m giving to Curicica, because that’s my birthday present”, said Peter.

