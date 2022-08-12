Perfectly Round Egg Goes to Auction for BRL 3,000

A family in the UK was surprised to find that one of their hens had laid a perfectly round egg. Annabel Mulcahy, who has been taking care of the birds for at least 20 years in Brize Norton, discovered the unusual fact last weekend and decided to put the egg up for sale online for around R$3,000.

“On Saturday morning I opened the nest box and it was there, a perfect circle,” he said. Annabel to the local Oxford Mail.

The hen was responsible for the egg. twinskiename given by one of Annabel’s daughters.

Noticing the curious fact, the caregiver decided to research the occurrence of a perfectly round egg on the internet and ended up being amazed at the result. “It’s been quoted that it’s one in a billion,” she said. “I can roll [o ovo] on the table like a marble.”

Now, Annabel has decided to sell the egg on the internet and says that part of the money will be used to rescue more chickens.

“I put the egg up for sale on eBay, some came in at prices like £480 [cerca de R$ 3.000, na cotação atual] in the past,” he said. “What I get is going to be an extra so I can rescue more chickens. I have nine at the moment, but three are being relocated to a farm.”

Annabel also says that she has a very close relationship with the chickens she takes care of, as they are very friendly. “If I’m in the garden, they come to sunbathe at my feet,” she says.

The bird responsible for the completely round egg even has a nickname: Labrador. “Because she will always follow you around”, explains the caregiver.