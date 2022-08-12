Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announces a 4% drop in the price of diesel at refineries

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this Thursday, 11, the second drop in diesel in the space of a week, the second also since the entry of the new president of the state-owned company, Caio Paes de Andrade. The 4% reduction – or R$ 0.22 per liter – takes effect from Friday, the 12th, at the company’s refineries, with diesel starting to be traded at a price of R$ 5.19 per liter.

The price of gasoline remains unchanged.

The drop in diesel comes at a time when oil is rising again on the international market, after several days of decline, but remains below US$ 100 a barrel.

According to Petrobras, “this reduction follows the evolution of reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for diesel, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without the transfer to domestic prices of the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, said the company in a note.

According to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), there would be room for a price drop of R$ 0.60 for fuel, since the average domestic price of diesel is 13% above the international market.

