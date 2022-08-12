Petrobras predicts ‘series of reductions’ in fuel prices

Ivonete Dainese According to high-level sources at the oil company, Petrobras’ management foresees a “series of reductions” in fuels

Petrobras announced yesterday the second reduction in the price of diesel at refineries in a week. As of this Friday (12), the average sale value will go from R$5.41 to R$5.19, a difference of R$0.22 per liter or 4%. Last week, the price had already been cut by 3.56%.

According to high-level sources at the oil company, Petrobras’ management foresees a “series of reductions” in fuels from now on, but the plan creates division in the state-owned company’s technical staff while the government bills politically.

The price change was announced on the day that the country’s attention turned to the broadest movement in defense of democracy and in favor of elections since redemocratization. The decline in diesel was politically exploited by President Jair Bolsonaro and government officials.

Without directly citing the demonstration, Bolsonaro wrote on a social network: “Today, a very important act took place in favor of Brazil and of great relevance to the Brazilian people: Petrobras once again reduced the price of diesel.

The reduction represents a drop of R$ 0.22 per liter. This month accumulates a reduction of R$ 0.42 per liter of diesel. We are already among the countries with the lowest average fuel price in the world, in the current scenario”.

Government members followed the same line as Bolsonaro on the networks. The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, wrote that the government “was writing the letter that changes Brazil”. The Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, and of Communications, Fábio Faria, also highlighted the drop in prices on the networks.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, coordinator of his father’s reelection campaign, said that “this is the letter that the Brazilian people demand from a president of the Republic”.

Campaign strategists are betting on reducing fuel prices to contain inflation and increasing the value of Auxílio Brasil to boost Bolsonaro in polls with little more than a month to go before the election in which the president will seek re-election.

International quotation helped

In the assessment of market sources and analysts, the price reductions can be explained both by the recent drop in the value of oil in the international market and by government pressures. As a senior source in the company summarized, the retreat “at a more accentuated pace” marks the management of Caio Paes de Andrade, who took charge of Petrobras in June.

At Petrobras, part of the command criticized the reduction, saying that there is “no justification from a technical point of view”. Two weeks ago, during the presentation of results, the director of Commercialization and Logistics at Petrobras, said that the diesel price scenario would be “maintenance of high prices similar to the current ones”.

Another part of the company defends the reduction based on the drop in oil prices in the last month. According to analysts, the uncertainties in the global scenario have brought volatility to the international prices of a barrel of oil.

Yesterday, Brent crude rose nearly 2% and closed near $100, after the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its demand growth forecast for the year. The IEA expects oil consumption to increase because high natural gas prices have led some consumers to switch from gas to the commodity.

Caution scenario

Although diesel sold in Brazil is still 6% more expensive than abroad, Sergio Araujo, president of Abicom, the association that brings together importers, highlights the volatility of the international market. Asked if there is room for further reductions, he is cautious:

“The market is very volatile and the tendency is for diesel prices to rise. All you have to do is look at the price curve.”

In a note, Petrobras said that the reduction “follows the evolution of reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for diesel, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market. , but without the transfer to domestic prices of the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.





