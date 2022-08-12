PF seizes gold cutlery and watches in the mansion of criminal involved in money laundering | Ceará

The Federal Police seized gold-plated cutlery, branded watches, electronics, among other objects in a mansion during the “White Mirror 2” operation, carried out this Friday morning (12) in Ceará. The action fulfills 15 temporary arrest and search and seizure warrants to dismantle a money laundering scheme involving crimes involving leaders of a faction.

Videos recorded by the agents show the moment the police invade the mansion of one of the targets of the warrants. Until 8:17 a man was arrested.

In the large duplex, with custom furniture, two swimming pools and a hot tub, agents seized sets of gold-plated cutlery, dozens of branded watches, electronics and other objects.

1 of 2 Luxury mansion owned by faction members had gold plated cutlery and dozens of designer watches — Photo: PF/Disclosure Luxury mansion owned by faction members had gold plated cutlery and dozens of designer watches — Photo: PF/Disclosure

In all, nine Search and Seizure warrants, six Temporary Prison warrants, and Sequestration of Goods and Valuables warrants issued by the Federal Court are executed, in investigated households in Fortaleza (CE), Eusébio (CE), Aquiraz (CE), Itarema (CE), Santa Quitéria (CE), São Paulo (SP) and Maceió (AL).

It was also determined in court the blocking of values ​​in the accounts of the suspects, kidnapping of luxury properties and vehicles in amounts greater than R$ 7 million.

Criminal web to hide illicit origin of resources

2 of 2 Federal Police execute warrants against faction involved in money laundering crimes. — Photo: Federal Police / Disclosure Federal Police execute warrants against faction involved in money laundering crimes. — Photo: Federal Police / Disclosure

According to the Federal Police, a criminal web was identified during the investigation, with the investigated acting to hide the illicit origin of resources through commercial transactions with significant values, intertwining and confusion in business; use of false documents and interposed persons; meetings of criminals in hotels and luxury condominiums and investments in companies with acts of suspects who boasted wealth incompatible with any lawful activity.

According to the PF, based on the individualization of conduct and the collection of evidence and evidence in the police operation, those investigated may be charged with money laundering, criminal organization and drug trafficking, with sentences of up to 40 years in prison.

The first phase of the operation was launched on November 11, 2021, with the arrest of a faction chief and the execution of search warrants in three mansions located in luxury condominiums located in the capital of Ceará and in Eusébio, a municipality in the Metropolitan Region. One of the properties was acquired by the suspect in 2021, for R$ 3.6 million.

The name of the operation refers to the false identifications used by the investigated. Investigations continue, with analysis of the suspects’ financial flow and seized material.