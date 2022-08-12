Photo of wild cat chasing flamingo wins award; see more

Check out the winning photos from the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year 2022 contest.

The stunning image of a desert lynx (or caracal) hunting a flamingo in Tanzania won the top prize in the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year 2022 photo contest.

The photo The Cat and Its Prize (“A feline and its reward”, in free translation), by American photographer Dennis Stogsdill, beat 8,000 competitors from around the world.

“This is nature at its rawest,” says Nature TTL founder Will Nicholls.

“The caracal is soaked from chasing the flamingos through the water, but he came out on top.”

“The contrasting colors with the dark surroundings really make this image stand out — a wonderful scene to behold, no doubt, let alone capture exquisitely with the camera.”

The photo was also a winner in the Animal Behavior category.

Below, check out the winning images from the other categories, with their respective descriptions from the photographers.

Animal Behaviour, runner-up: ‘African elephant puffing dust’ by Michael Snedic

Image: MICHAEL SNEDIC / NATURE TTL

After wallowing in the mud, this majestic African elephant walked towards our safari vehicle in Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania.

It sucked in some dust—and a short time later, it turned its trunk up and released a huge cloud of dust.

My camera was set to continuous shooting, and I was clicking like crazy—an emotional moment.

Camera traps, winner: ‘Ice bear’ (‘Ice Bear’, by Geoffrey Reynaud

Image: GEOFFREY REYNAUD / NATURE TTL

In Yukon, Canada, a unique phenomenon happens every year.

Bears get frozen in their fur and don’t hibernate until December, despite the temperature reaching -30°C.

This photo was taken by a camera trap set up along the river about two days before a snowstorm.

Camera traps, second place: ‘Top of the world’, by Sascha Fonseca

Image: SASCHA FONSECA / NATURE TTL

A snow leopard looking for prey on the jagged peaks of the Ladakh mountain range in India.

Thick snow covers the ground—but the big cat’s dense “fur coat” and furry paws keep it warm.

“I captured this image during a DSLR camera trap project [digital single-lens reflex] of three years in the Indian Himalayas.”

Landscape, winner: ‘Nature fights back’, by Bertus Hanekom

Image: BERTUS HANEKOM / NATURE TTL

A storm passes over a sunflower that, against all odds, managed to survive in a rubbish dump in the semi-arid Karoo region of South Africa.

Landscape, second place: ‘The lava’, by Marek Biegalski

Image: MAREK BIEGALSKI / NATURE TTL

In March 2021, an eruption began at the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Geldingadalir, Iceland.

“I took this image on the 17th of September as the lava flow that day was spectacular.”

Small world, winner: ‘The journey of a moth’, by Tibor Litauszki

Image: TIBOR LITAUSZKI / NATURE TTL

“I was able to photograph this moth in the summer at dusk.

To follow your flight, I used an LED headlamp. [diodo emissor de luz] and lit the moth with a flash.

I made the twilight mood with multiple exposure inside the camera.”

Small world, second place: ‘Pretty in pollen’ (‘Beautiful in pollen’), by Tim Crabb

Image: TIM CRABB / NATURE TTL

a moth, Micropterix calthellacovered in golden flecks of pollen from a flower known as the buttercup, found on Mutter’s Moor near Sidmouth in Devon, UK.

The image is a compilation of overlapping images in focus.

The Night Sky, winner: ‘The top of Australia’, by Josselin Cornou

Image: JOSSELIN CORNOU / NATURE TTL

This photo was taken during a trip to Mount Kosciuszko, the highest point in Australia.

It’s also one of the best places to capture the Milky Way, thanks in part to the dark skies.

O Céu Noturno, second place: ‘The Astonishing’, by Mauro Tronto

Image: MAURO TRONTO / NATURE TTL

This photo is a mixture of magical elements — the refracted moonlight that creates a magnificent rainbow; the beauty of the aurora borealis just above; and Godafoss, the spectacular waterfall in Iceland.

All the elements are real and happened at the same time.

Underwater, winner: ‘Sunset ray’, by Andy Schmid

Image: ANDY SCHMID / NATURE TTL

A stingray splits a school of flagfish, photographed against the setting sun on a late afternoon at the famous Tuna Factory dive site, located near Malé, capital of the Maldives.

Underwater, second place: ‘Caviar’ (‘Caviar’), by Talia Greis

Image: TALIA GREIS / NATURE TTL

A male fish of the species Vincentia novaehollandiae carries eggs in its mouth.

He will continue to guard the eggs for a month, until hatching takes place.

Urban Wildlife, winner: ‘City hare’ by Jan Piecha

Image: JAN PIECHA / NATURE TTL

During the day, this place on the outskirts of Kassel, Germany, is packed with people going about their daily business — but at night, it belongs to the animals.

Urban Wildlife, second place: ‘Glow worm metropolis’, by Josselin Coronou

Image: JOSSELIN CORONOU / NATURE TTL

A city of fireflies is populating this old abandoned train station in Helensburg, Australia, providing beautiful lights on rainy days.

“To take this photo, I had to travel to the site during a storm, as an ephemeral waterfall would begin to appear.

The day after this photo was taken, the tunnel was flooded.”

Wild portraits, winner: ‘I see you’, by Tomasz Szpila

Image: TOMASZ SZPILA / NATURE TTL

“When a huge lion looks you right in the eye, you immediately forget that you are safely sitting in the car.

Instinctively, you shrink back and slowly back into the car so you don’t provoke a predator.

Fortunately, he and his brothers were busy consuming the young buffalo that had been hunted a few minutes earlier.”

Wild portraits, second place: ‘A moment of wilderness’, by Matt Engelmann

Image: MATT ENGELMANN / NATURE TTL

“I cautiously observed this fox for a month in Graubünden, Switzerland, and noticed that this spot was used a lot as a marking point.

The photo was taken with a wide-angle lens with remote shutter, so as not to disturb the fox.”

Under-16, winner: ‘Vantage points’, by Achintya Murthy

Image: ACHINTYA MURTHY / NATURE TTL

Malabar parakeets are wonderful creatures.

They are also called blue-winged parakeets.

They usually fly together and are seen in large numbers.

“Amidst a lot of activities, I had the privilege of taking this image, from a bird observatory in Karnataka, India.

These two are fighting over a tree stump that had grains of rice to feed them.”

Under-16, second place: ‘Crest Dip’, by Maksymilian Paczkowski

Image: MAKSYMILIAN PACZKOWSKI / NATURE TTL

“The lake near where I live, near Pozna?, Poland, is a great place to go grebes.

There are at least four breeding species in this lagoon — and they are well domesticated because fishermen are often there.

This little crested grebe posed for me the entire time the sun was setting.”

All photos courtesy of Nature TTL.

