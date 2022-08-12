PicPay scam? See if the company is offering BRL 200 via WhatsApp

If you receive an offer to win BRL 200 via WhatsApp with the name of PicPay, be suspicious. The coup has claimed more victims throughout Brazil. Criminals pretend that the company is offering the treat to customers to celebrate PicPay’s birthday.

People need to be careful, since all this is just one more trick of the scammers. By clicking on the link, the victim runs the great risk of having their bank details stolen. No, even worse! Criminals can control the user’s cell phone remotely and leave behind even greater damage.

PicPay scam

According to the Federal Police, criminals send a link to what would be a quiz, that is, a game so that the winners can guarantee the prize of R$ 200. They use the names of well-known companies for the scam, as is the case with PicPay, which have no relationship with criminals.

They send the following message via WhatsApp: “Participate and win! In celebration of our anniversary, we prepared something different, and you win the gift! We prepared a very fun quiz. Make it to the end of the quiz and receive a PIX of R$200! 98,971 people participating now ? 37,035 people received BRL 200 on PIX 5 minutes ago?”.

After answering the quiz questions, victims receive a new link. The message also indicates that after following the steps, the money will fall into the account of the winner of the joke.

In addition, to receive the money, criminals also advise victims to complete one more step, which is to send the same promotion to new contacts.

According to the Federal Police, WhatsApp users who receive this type of message should not click on any link, not even to answer the quiz questions.

Otherwise, victims may provide information that will allow criminals to opening bank accounts, especially digital ones, as well as access to victims’ data and all other financial services.

In addition to not clicking on any link or file sent, every user must gather evidence such as prints of conversations to look for the Civil Police to file a report.