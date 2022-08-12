PL and PP, who are together on Bolsonaro’s platform, are adversaries in 19 states and allies in 7 | Elections 2022

The nationally closed coalition between the PL, the party for which President Jair Bolsonaro is seeking re-election to the Planalto Palace, and the PP, one of the main supporters of the federal government, not replicated on most state platforms.

The acronyms are allies in 7 statesbut opponents in other 19. In only 1 state, Tocantins, one of the parties did not declare support for anyone. The deadline for party conventions ended on Friday (5).

Bolsonaro, who launched himself on a pure ticket with General Walter Braga Netto (former Minister of Defense), also from the PL, as deputy, has among his most faithful squires two members of the PP summit: Ciro Nogueira, Minister of the Civil House, and Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber of Deputies.

In some places, they occur across the country. unusual situations in which, even on opposite sides of the state dispute, the candidates of the two subtitles try to glue their image to that of Bolsonaro.

This happens, for example, in Roraima, where Teresa Surita (MDB) is supported by the PL, and Antonio Denarium, a candidate for reelection by the PP. The speech of both is in favor of Bolsonarista management.

In Rio Grande do Sul, it’s the same thing: both Onyx Lorenzoni, candidate for the PL and former minister of the current government, and Luis Carlos Heinze, from the PP, a member of the Planalto Palace’s shock troops at the Covid CPI, will ask votes for Bolsonaro.

In other states, however, contrary to the national coalition, the name supported by the PP will campaign for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s main rival. In Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), who will have the support of the PP, has already announced that he will take the PT stand.

Currently, the Liberal Party and the Progressives, which are part of the so-called Centrão, are the two largest benches in the Chamber of Deputies. The PL has 77 parliamentarians and the PP has 58. Together, the acronyms add up to 135 deputies (almost a quarter of the 513 in the Chamber).

The behavior of the PP and PL in the October elections, in which support for the presidential race is not necessarily reflected in state agreements, is not unique in the electoral chess.

With the PT and PSB, whose national alliance resulted in the Lula-Alckmin ticket for the presidency, something similar happened. The subtitles are on the same platform in 15 states, but are adversaries in another 9.

Check out the PP and PL state platforms:

Both PP and PL will be on the platform of Solidarity candidate, Clécio Luís Vilhena Vieira, former mayor of Macapá. Economist Antônio Teles Júnior (PDT) will be the vice president.

2 of 9 Candidate for the government of Amapá, Clécio has the support of the PP and the PL — Photo: Fernando Carneiro/Rede Amazônica Candidate for the government of Amapá, Clécio has the support of the PP and the PL — Photo: Fernando Carneiro/Rede Amazônica

The PP and the PL will support the candidacy of Wilson Lima (União) for re-election.

3 of 9 Wilson Lima will seek reelection — Photo: Fábio Melo, from Rede Amazônica. Wilson Lima will seek reelection — Photo: Fábio Melo, from Rede Amazônica.

Side by side, PP and PL will ask for votes for the re-election of the current governor, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). The deputy on the ticket is federal deputy Celina Leão (PP).

4 of 9 Convention that confirmed the candidacy of Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) for re-election to the GDF — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Convention that confirmed the candidacy of Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) for re-election to the GDF — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

PP and PL will be on the platform of Eduardo Riedel (PSDB). It was up to the PP to indicate the name of the deputy, who will be state deputy José Carlos Barbosa (PP), known as Barbosinha.

5 of 9 Eduardo Riedel is candidate for the government of Mato Grosso do Sul by the PSDB — Photo: Anderson Viegas/ g1MS Eduardo Riedel is a candidate for the government of Mato Grosso do Sul by the PSDB — Photo: Anderson Viegas/ g1MS

PL and PP defend the reelection of Governor Ratinho Junior (PSD) to continue in command of Palácio Iguaçu. He will have his current deputy, Darci Piana, on his ticket.

6 of 9 Ratinho Jr runs for reelection in Paraná — Photo: Disclosure/AEN Ratinho Jr runs for reelection in Paraná — Photo: Disclosure/AEN

PL and PP support the candidacy of Cláudio Castro (PL) for reelection. Washington Reis (MDB), former mayor of Duque de Caxias, in Baixada Fluminense, is the candidate for vice governor.

7 of 9 Cláudio Castro seeks reelection — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Cláudio Castro seeks reelection — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The two parties will rise on the platform of Fábio Dantas (Solidarity). He will have Ivan Júnior (União Brasil) as a candidate for vice.

8 of 9 Fábio Dantas (Solidariedade), candidate for governor of RN — Photo: Geraldo Jerônimo/Inter TV Cabugi Fábio Dantas (Solidariedade), candidate for governor of RN — Photo: Geraldo Jerônimo/Inter TV Cabugi

Where PP and PL are adversaries:

PP launched its own candidacy with the name of the current governor for reelection Gladson Cameli. The PL will take the stage with the MDB, which will have Mara Rocha as a candidate.

The PP will support its coalition candidate: Rodrigo Cunha (União), who is an out-of-office senator. The PL will ask for votes for senator Fernando Collor de Mello (PTB), on account of the closed alliance.

The PP will support ACM Neto (União), former mayor of Salvador, while the PL will have its own candidate: federal deputy João Roma, former Minister of Citizenship.

The PL will go with Captain Wagner (Union). The PP will go with Elmano de Freitas (PT).

The PL will dispute the state government with Carlos Manato (PL) and the PP will support Renato Casagrande (PSB).

The PL will have its own candidacy with federal deputy Vitor Hugo (PL). The PP will support its coalition candidate, Ronaldo Caiado (União), who is running for re-election.

The PP closed support for the name of Carlos Brandão (PSB), while the PL will go with Weverton Rocha (PDT).

PL will formally support the current governor, Mauro Mendes (União), who is seeking re-election. The PP will also informally ask for votes from the candidate of the PT-PV-PCdoB coalition, Márcia Pinheiro (PV).

In a coalition with Novo, the PP will support the re-election of Romeu Zema, who leads the polls. Bolsonaro tried to get closer to Zema – the two were allies in 2018 – but, faced with the governor’s silence regarding possible support for Bolsonaro in Minas Gerais, the PL decided on its own candidacy and launched Carlos Viana in the dispute.

The governor said he supports Luiz Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) for the presidency, but did not comment on a possible scenario in the second round.

9 of 9 Romeu Zema, Jair Bolsonaro and Carlos Viana — Photo: Arquivo g1 Romeu Zema, Jair Bolsonaro and Carlos Viana — Photo: Arquivo g1

The PL will have its own name, that of Senator Zequinha Marinho, who is a supporter of Bolsonaro. The PP will ask for votes for the reelection of Helder Barbalho (MDB), which also has the support of Lula’s PT.

The PP is on the platform with João Azevêdo (PSB), who is seeking re-election in command of Palácio da Redenção. The slate is completed with the current vice mayor of Campina Grande, Lucas Ribeiro (PP), as a candidate for vice governor. The PL launched the candidacy of Nilvan Ferreira (PL). The vice is also from the legend: Artur Bolinha (PL).

The PP goes with Danilo Cabral (PSB) in the dispute for Palácio do Campo das Princesas, with Luciana Santos (PCdoB) as vice. The ticket has Lula’s support. The PL launched a pure ticket, with Anderson Ferreira for governor and Izabel Urquiza for vice.

The PL launched its own name, that of Colonel Diego Melo, in the dispute for the state government. His deputy is also military police officer Carlos Pinho, a member of the party.

The PP will support the name indicated by its coalition, Silvio Mendes (União). The PP was nominated for vice: Iracema Portela (PP).

The two parties will be on opposite sides in the state dispute, but their candidates will defend Bolsonaro in an attempt to garner votes in the wake of conservative discourse. The PL supports the name of Teresa Surita (MDB), former mayor of Boa Vista for five times. The candidate, who is the ex-wife of former senator Romero Jucá (MDB), will support the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The PP will ask for votes for the reelection of Antonio Denarium, from the party itself.

Both have launched their own candidacies: PL has Onyx Lorenzoni in the running and PP has Luis Carlos Heinze. Although opponents in the state, the campaign of the two will use their proximity to Bolsonaro to ask for support. A first-time ally of the president, Onyx held several ministries on the Esplanade, such as the Civil House and Citizenship, while Heinze was one of the main defenders of the federal government in managing the pandemic during the Covid CPI in Congress.

PL will have its own candidacy, which is that of Senator Marcos Rogério (PL). PP goes from Ivo Cassol (PP).

In yet another state, PP and PL launched their own names: the PL will have Senator Jorginho Mello (PL) in the dispute for the governorship of Santa Catarina; the PP will compete with Senator Esperidião Amin (PP).

The PP will ask for votes for the re-election of Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who took over the government after João Doria’s resignation. The PL supports Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who was Minister of Infrastructure in the Bolsonaro government.

The PL has its own candidate in the dispute for the Sergipe government: Valmir de Francisquinho. The PP will go with Fábio Mitidieri (PSD).