Player numbers and data on your last clubs

Striker Soteldo is returning to Santos, after being away for more than a season. The player is at Tigres, from Mexico, and hopes to be loaned to the Brazilian club. The Venezuelan was featured in Peixe between 2019 and 2021. See the player’s numbers while in Canada and Mexico:

25 – Toronto: games

In Toronto, in 2021, Soteldo was in 24 matches.

24 – Toronto: games as a starter

Of the 24 matches, in 19 the player started the team.

23 – Toronto: minutes per match

The Venezuelan’s average minutes per game is 73 minutes.

22 – Toronto: goals

In the Canadian team, Soteldo scored just 4 goals.

21 – Toronto: assists

The player also provided 6 assists in his time at Toronto.

20 – Toronto: Shots on goal per match

Soteldo’s average number of shots on goal per game was 0.7.

19 – Toronto: big chances created

Soteldo created 6 great chances during his time at the Canadian club.

18 – Toronto: shot per game

Soteldo finished 1.9 times in each game played.

17 – Toronto: sure passes for matches

The player hit about 83% of passes.

16 – Toronto: successful dribbling

About 59% of Soteldo’s dribbles were successful.

15 – Tigers 2021/22: games

After his time at Toronto, from Canada, Soteldo went to Tigres, from Mexico. In the team, he played for only 16 games.

14 – Tigers 2021/22: games as a starter

Soteldo started in just 4 matches.

13 – Tigers 2021/22:: minutes per match

Last season, he played just 35 minutes per match for Tigres.

12 – Tigers 2021/22: goals

Soteldo managed to score just 1 goal in his 16 games.

11 – Tigers 2021/22: assists

The Venezuelan also provided just 1 assist.

10 – Tigres 2021/22: shots on goal per match

Soteldo averaged just 0.3 shots on goal in each game.

9 – Tigers 2021/22: big chances created

The player also created only 4 great chances.

8 – Tigres 2021/22: shooting per game

Soteldo finished an average of 0.6 shots per match.

7 – Tigers 2021/22: sure passes for matches

The player hit on average 85% of his passes.

6 – Tigers 2022/23: games

The current season in Mexico, which started in August, Soteldo played in 3 games.

5 – Tigers 2022/23: games as a starter

In none of the 3 matches the Venezuelan player was a starter.

4 – Tigers 2022/23: minutes per match

The player was on average only 13 minutes per game on the field.

3 – Tigers 2022/23: goals

Soteldo hasn’t scored any goals this season.

2 – Tigers 2022/23: assists

The player also did not provide any assistance.

1- Tigres 2022/23: shots on goal per match

Soteldo has averaged 0.3 shots on goal.