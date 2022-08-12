Police arrest Vanderlei Bambam for violence against women; watch the video – National

Vanderlei Bambam already has two tickets, in 2017 and 2021, for assaulting ex-girlfriends (photo: Social Networks/Disclosure)

Uanderlei da Conceio, better known as Vanderlei Bambam, was arrested yesterday (8/11) for violence against his girlfriend. He was assaulting and keeping digital influencer Amanda Souza in private custody, and has two other stints for assaulting ex-girlfriends. The information is from the 30th Police Station Marechal Hermes, in Rio de Janeiro.

BamBam kept his girlfriend trapped in his house in Santa Cruz, a neighborhood in the west region of Rio. According to the authorities of the 30th DP, the woman had been arrested since last Wednesday (10), and he was telling her that if she ran away, he would go after her to kill her.

From the stories, the victim asked for help. She even screams “I want to leave, I just want to leave!! Please help me, help”. After Vanderlei’s arrest, the aggressor and victim profiles were deactivated.

You can also hear Amanda denounce “my mouth is bleeding” and as she speaks, Vanderlei slaps her once more. At the beginning of the video, he threatens “Will it continue? Will it stop or won’t it stop? Either you stop or it’s over”.

other tickets

In the years 2017 and 2021, Conceio was indicted for assaulting other girlfriends. Last year, influencer Lays Peace went to the police to file a complaint for assault, and promoted people’s commotion on social media. She commented on her networks the current arrest of the aggressor.