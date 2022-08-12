Police investigate Deolane for evasion and money laundering

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago

Deolane Bezerra is accused of tax evasion and money laundering. Photo: reproduction

The Civil Police of São Paulo investigates Deolane Bezerra in two investigations. The corporation points out “doubtful business” from Bezerra Publicidade, a company in which the Dj is a partner. She is accused of money laundering in the purchase of cars and tax evasion for moving almost triple the amount allowed by Simples Nacional. The information is from SBT Brasil.

According to data from Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities), the company moved BRL 13 million between May 2021 and May 2022. The limit established by Simples Nacional is BRL 4.8 million. In addition to her, Dayanne Bezerra and Danielle Bezerra, Deolane’s sisters, are also investigated.

If the accusations are proven, Deolane will answer for crimes related to consumption, tax evasion and criminal association.

There is a third inquiry that will investigate whether she actually bought cars from people linked to public transport companies in São Paulo, Upbus and Qualibus. According to the police, the two companies would be controlled by the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital).

