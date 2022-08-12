Porsche creates 911 made in honor of Sally from the movie Cars – 08/12/2022

The Cars animation was released in 2006 as a great tribute by Pixar to the automotive world. Among so many characters, two stood out as protagonists: Lightning McQueen and Sally. While the first was a free inspiration for a racing car, the second was a Porsche 911. Now, the German brand has created a unique special edition 911 in Sally’s honor.

Porsche even made a full-scale model of the first movie, a car that is in the brand’s museum in Stuttgart, Germany – check out the side-by-side photo. It’s a blue coupe that faithfully follows Sally from the movie, complete with a windshield with eyes and all, but no exposed interior and other details. The character was created based on the 996 generation, the first with a water-cooled engine.

It is quite different from the new Porsche 911 Sally. The car has a lot of elements that refer to the film, such as the blue color of the body and seats covered in checkered fabric in the same tone. The interior has been rethought to bring out the look they designed for the character, since in the movie and the previous replica they didn’t detail that side of the sporty.

Porsche and Pixar have teamed up to make a single copy, a model that will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s at Monterey, Calif., car week, one of the world’s biggest antique motorsport events. The ceremony will take place on August 20th and all money will go to two charities: Girls Inc., dedicated to helping young women, and also UNHCR, an organization that supports refugees from Ukraine.

Interior of the Porsche 911 Sally Image: Disclosure

The creation was based on the 480 hp 911 Carrera GTS and, in turn, the transmission is manual, a way to reinforce the emotion. The blue color is called Sallybluemetallic, created especially for this project. The wheels refer to the set used by the old 996.