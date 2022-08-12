Potatoes, onions and milk have the biggest highs in supermarkets – 08/11/2022 – Mercado

In the first half of 2022, the products with the highest price increases in supermarkets were potatoes, onions, long-life milk, beans and mozzarella cheese, according to a survey released by Abras (Brazilian Association of Supermarkets) this Thursday (11).

The survey takes into account a basket with 35 products defined as widely consumed, including food, beverages, meat, cleaning products, hygiene and beauty items. The basket as a whole accumulated a high of 10.41% between January and June 2022, reaching R$ 773.44 in June.

Check out the products with the highest price increases in supermarkets, according to Abras:

Potato: 55.81% Onion: 48.13% Long life milk: 41.77% Beans: 40.97% Mozzarella cheese: 36.1%

Also noteworthy was the 13.4% increase in the price of washing powder, among cleaning products.

Of the products listed by Abras, the smallest price changes were for sugar and cheese, which increased by 0.8%; rice, which increased by 1.8%; and ham, whose price dropped 3.8%.

The association also declared that, with aa high inflation on food, supermarkets expanded the number of brands and promotions in stores.

Consumers, on the other hand, valued more cost-effective packaging and the supermarket’s own brands. According to Abras, prices are on average 20% to 30% lower than the main brands in the categories and are present in 34% of homes.

Abras predicts growth of up to 3.3% in consumption

The association also announced that consumption in homes ended the semester with a high of 2.2%, announcing new consumption projections for the year in Brazilian homes. The previously predicted growth of 2.8% is now projected to be between 3% and 3.3%.

Abras cites as reasons for the expectation of higher consumption the improvement in the inflation rate, the increase in formal employment and the payment of aid for taxi drivers and truck drivers recently approved by the national congress.

In addition, events such as income tax refund lots, payment of the 13th, Black Friday, World Cup and end-of-year parties should motivate consumption.