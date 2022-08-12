President of Banco do Brasil says Febraban should not sign letter for democracy

Fausto Ribeiro said that banks are in favor of democracy, but says that entities should maintain a neutral position

Valter Campanato / Agência Brasil

President of Banco do Brasil, Fausto Ribeiro, evaluated Febraban’s position as negative



the president of Bank of Brazil (BB), Fausto Ribeiroevaluated, this Thursday, 11, as negative the position of Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febrabran) of wanting to support the manifesto in defense of democracy. Both BB and Federal Savings Bank, government-owned banks, were out-voted in Febraban’s decision. According to Ribeiro, other banks defend the same ideology as BB. “Our position remains neutral,” he said during the bank’s second quarter 2022 results presentation. “Febraban should not express itself on political issues”, he criticized. The president of BB also reinforced that everyone is in favor of democracy. However, it states that an entity must maintain the position of neutrality. “Obviously we are all in favor of democracy, we have this commitment to democracy, we live in the rule of law. BB respects the independence of the Powers, sovereignty, and we work to bring credit to the country’s production chain. This is our interest, this is our role, our vocation, this is the contribution we can make to society”, he concluded.