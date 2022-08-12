Press consortium suspends holding of presidential debate in pool | Elections 2022

The consortium of press vehicles, which includes g1O Globo, Valor, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, suspended this Thursday (11) the holding of a pooled debate between candidates for the Presidency of the Republic.
The debate was scheduled for Sept.in São Paulo, and foresaw to gather the four first places in electoral poll Ipec or Datafolha of the week before the event – and it would occur with the confirmation of at least three of those four.
The consortium took the decision to suspend the debate because the two first placed in the last polls, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL), did not commit, until 11:59 pm this Wednesday (10), to participate.
As informed in meeting held on August 3 between the consortium and political partiescampaigns had one week to confirm participation in the debate if they met the requirement to be in the top four.
The campaigns of Ciro Gomes (PDT), Leonardo Pericles (UP), Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Young), Pablo Marçal (PROS), Simone Tebet (MDB), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (UB) and Vera Lucia (PSTU) confirmed participation; Jose Maria Eymael (DC) did not respond.
The consortium of press vehicles regrets the lack of willingness of the two candidates who lead the polls to debate the problems and solutions for the country at this important moment in Brazilian democracy.
The debate was intended to stimulate an in-depth dialogue that would reveal the candidates’ views on the country and give them the opportunity to respond to questions of public interest.
Taking this into account, the consortium remains open to re-discussing the possibility of holding the event if there is interest on the part of the campaigns leading the research.
Gallery of portraits of the Presidents of the Republic — Photo: Guilherme Mazui/g1