Protesters gather in downtown Rio in an act for democracy | Rio de Janeiro

For more than 3 hours, a crowd roamed the streets of the Center until reaching Cinelândia, where the event ended.

The event organized by the Centra Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT) was part of a movement that took place in several Brazilian capitals and aimed to defend democracy and ask for respect for the decisions made at the polls in the October elections.

First to speak, federal deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B) said that “democracy does not accept any further retreat”. And she defended the recovery of the universities’ budget.

“So that no one ever talks about a paid public university again. We will fight to guarantee the budget from 2023 onwards. I speak here in defense of students, professors and employees of public universities. Long live public education and Brazilian democracy.”

State deputy Dani Monteiro (PSOL) also defended more investment in education.

“I’m a child of Morro do São Carlos, a child of public education, a child of public policies. Our money from public education is going to political games, to the secret budget, take it from there. And we’re not going to put up with that. We want investment in education, we want a tray, we want free intercity passes. If Bolsonaro despises education, it will be the students and whoever belongs to Education will defeat him.”

Federal deputy Glauber Braga (PSOL) highlighted the importance of mobilization.

“They say that the cuts in Education are necessary because they don’t have money. A pin. While they announced the cuts in Education, the secret budget has R$ 16 billion to buy deputies institutionally. It is by occupying the streets that we are going to make this game be turned,” he said.

“Exactly 30 years ago, on August 11, 1992, the movement of painted faces began and we took to the streets and took Fernando Collor de Melo out. This has to be the first act and we will only leave the streets when we take the President Bolsonaro”, said councilor Lindbergh Farias (PT).

At 18:00, it was raining heavily in the Center. At around 7:15 pm, the protesters arrived at Cinelândia and the movement was demobilized.

Letter reading at universities

Earlier, representatives of universities in Rio de Janeiro read the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic State of Law”.

Across the country, also on this Thursday, other acts for reading the manifesto were organized by various institutions.

RJ has an act in defense of democracy and the electoral process

According to the statement made by the University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj), the public document is a “response to repeated attacks on the Brazilian electoral system“.

In Rio, São Paulo and several other cities in Brazil, August 11, 2022 will be marked as a day in defense of democracy. The date chosen is symbolic: it marks the creation of law courses in Brazil and also a march against Fernando Collor de Mellopresident of Brazil who was impeached in 1992.

It was also around the 11th of August, more precisely on the 8th, that in 1977 the reading of a manifesto against military dictatorship took place.

Historically, August is a month with important records for the history of Brazil.

August 24, 1954: suicide of Getúlio Vargas

August 25, 1961: resignation of Jânio Quadros

August 31, 1969: Arthur da Costa e Silva leaves the presidency after a cerebral thrombosis

August 22, 1976: death of Juscelino Kubitschek

August 28, 1992: Chamber of Deputies approves the opening of the impeachment process of President Fernando Collor de Mello

August 31, 2016: Senate approves the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff

On July 26, USP’s Faculty of Law released a letter in defense of democracy and the electoral process with the signatures of authorities, former STF ministers, artists, academics and bankers.

The document, entitled, “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law!”, was released after successive attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against electronic voting machines and the Brazilian electoral system.

The reading of the letter took place this Wednesday (11), at the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo, in downtown São Paulo, and at other universities in the country.