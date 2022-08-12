PT reacts after removal of videos in which Lula calls Bolsonaro ‘genocidal’

TSE decision responded to a request from the Liberal Party (PL), legend of the President of the Republic, and claimed that the speech constitutes hate speech.

Videos in which former President Lula (PT) attacks President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should be removed from the air



the president of Workers’ Party (EN), Gleisi Hoffmannreacted to the decision of the minister Raul Araújo, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), to take down the speech of the former president Squid (EN) in which the candidate calls the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of genocide. On social media, the deputy said: “The violence practiced by YouTube reaches a vehicle recognized for the quality of its professionals and commitment to information, at a time when enemies of democracy flood networks with lies and hate speech, with which platforms do not have reacted to the extent necessary”. Seven videos must be removed and were published on Lula’s, PT’s and media outlets on YouTube. The material has not yet been removed from the air. The minister’s decision responded to a request from the Liberal Party (PL), Bolsonaro’s legend, who is Lula’s main opponent in this year’s presidential race. Lawyers for the PL allege that PT’s statements constitute hate speech and have seriously injured the honor and image of the President of the Republic.

The TSE minister stated that the arguments are plausible. Lula’s speech is on July 20 and took place in Serra Talhada, in the interior of Pernambuco. On the occasion, the former president said that “the genocider ended Minha Casa Minha Vida and promised Casa Verde e Amarela”, that his voters “will win the election” for Lula and that if elected he will return with Minha Casa My life but “each one paints the color they want”. In the decision, Raul Araújo stressed that the speech can be republished if the passage questioned by the PL is cut. The same minister also banned political demonstrations at the Lollapalooza festival after artists took to the stage with flags in support of Lula. At the time, the magistrate’s attitude was classified as censorship by the legal environment and, after the negative repercussion, the decision was revoked.

