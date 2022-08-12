R$10 million mansion that Geraldo Luís lives with his partner is beautiful

+“They are two different people”, Carlos Alberto exposes who Didi is behind the camera: “He had a problem with that”

With success conquered by Balanço Geral, Geraldo Luís boasts a luxury mansion

Geraldo Luís is one of the great presenters and journalists of Brazilian television, in charge of Balanço Geral, he gained fame, recognition and a lot of money.

At Record, he made his catchphrase ‘Balance’ gain notoriety and people started to really like his police programs, so Geraldo Luís became one of the symbols of this journalistic style.

Despite reporting tragedies and crimes of everyday life, he lives a life watered with luxury and a lot of money, currently, his luxury mansion is valued at R$ 10 million.

At the beginning of this year, Geraldo Luís also presented the program ‘A noite é minha’, in which he recalled iconic moments and personalities on Brazilian television.

The journalist’s luxury mansion, which TV Foco had access to, has a SPA, a gym with at least five treadmills, a luxury bathroom and a beyond perfect view.

The presenter ended a marriage and did not remarry, but he had relationships with great Brazilian media artists such as actress Franciely Freduzeski and Faustão dancer Stephanie Pessanha.

But, he never followed through on his relationships so he remains open to new experiences in the world of love.

Despite this, the presenter shares his life with his partner for all times, his son João Pedro, where he counts on him for everything.