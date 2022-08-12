Rafa Kalimann is embarrassed during ‘Meeting’ after a shower of questions about José Loreto: “Shame”

After making her acting debut in the series “Rensga Hits”, made available by Globoplaythe presenter Rafa Kalimann participated in the ‘Date‘ to talk about this new project, but was surprised to have her relationship with the actor Jose Loreto questioned by the team of presenters.

At the beginning of the conversation, the program showed some images of the new actress dancing with the interpreter of Tadeu in Pantanal, leaving the same embarrassing: “I’m red with shame”, said the influencer. After that, the presenters began to question about their romance.

Tati Machadowho was also on stage, even mentioned a scene from Pantanal where Tadeu uses the “hallelujah, chills”, a catchphrase that became famous after Rafa used it at BBB. Then, Manoel Soares continued the conversation asking about how the affair started.

Rafa then joked, stating that his character in “Rensga Hits” cannot see a pawn and, therefore, he fell in love with Tadeu. Patricia Poetgot into the subject, asking how long have they been together and received a cross answer from the blogger: “Thei, Patricia, you guys huh. A good time, enough time for us to get to know each other well”.

Looking embarrassed, Kalimann asked, “Didn’t you guys call me to talk about Rensga Hits!?”, laughing then. “I’m a journalist, right? everyone wants to knowr”, justified Patricia. Putting an end to the atmosphere that was starting, Tati cut the subject, returning to talk about the new series on the network.