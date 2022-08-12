Raízen (RAIZ4) profits BRL 1.09 billion in the quarter, up more than 100% – Money Times

THE root (ROOT4) reported net profit consolidated amount of R$ 1.09 billion in the first quarter of yours crop year 2022-2023. The period corresponds to the months of April to June of this year. The result is more than double the R$ 501.4 million obtained in the same period last year.

Net revenue of R$ 66.258 billion represented a growth of 77.8% in the same comparison, while gross profit fell 21.5%, to R$ 2.556 billion. Operating profit before net financial result shrank 15% and totaled R$ 1.589 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA, an important benchmark for analysts to estimate cash generation, jumped 55% in the period, from R$2.356 billion to R$3.651 billion.

Raízen ends up more indebted

Despite the numbers, Raízen ended June with more debt. Its net debt soared 42.8% to R$23.183 billion. As a result, leverage, measured by net debt divided by adjusted ebitda, was 1.9x, up slightly from 1.8x in the comparison.

In the renewable fuels segment, Raízen sold 1.4 million cubic meters of ethanol – an increase of 53.7%. Of this total, 717.7 thousand cubic meters were of own production, and 683.1 thousand m3, from third parties.

The company achieved a 14% increase in the average selling price of ethanol, which ended June at R$3,399.8 per cubic meter.

See the results report for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 crop year, released by Raízen this Thursday (11).



