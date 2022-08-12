Raízen (RAIZ4) profits BRL 1.09 billion in the quarter, up more than 100% – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Raízen (RAIZ4) profits BRL 1.09 billion in the quarter, up more than 100% – Money Times 1 Views

Raízen RAIZ4 quarter profit ethanol results
Inflation: Raízen managed to raise the average ethanol sales price by 14% this quarter, compared to a year ago (Image: Reproduction/Raízen)

THE root (ROOT4) reported net profit consolidated amount of R$ 1.09 billion in the first quarter of yours crop year 2022-2023. The period corresponds to the months of April to June of this year. The result is more than double the R$ 501.4 million obtained in the same period last year.

Net revenue of R$ 66.258 billion represented a growth of 77.8% in the same comparison, while gross profit fell 21.5%, to R$ 2.556 billion. Operating profit before net financial result shrank 15% and totaled R$ 1.589 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA, an important benchmark for analysts to estimate cash generation, jumped 55% in the period, from R$2.356 billion to R$3.651 billion.

Raízen ends up more indebted

Despite the numbers, Raízen ended June with more debt. Its net debt soared 42.8% to R$23.183 billion. As a result, leverage, measured by net debt divided by adjusted ebitda, was 1.9x, up slightly from 1.8x in the comparison.

In the renewable fuels segment, Raízen sold 1.4 million cubic meters of ethanol – an increase of 53.7%. Of this total, 717.7 thousand cubic meters were of own production, and 683.1 thousand m3, from third parties.

The company achieved a 14% increase in the average selling price of ethanol, which ended June at R$3,399.8 per cubic meter.

See the results report for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 crop year, released by Raízen this Thursday (11).

Join our Telegram!

Join the Money Times group on Telegram. You access the news in real time and can still participate in discussions related to the main topics in Brazil and the world. Join our group on Telegram now!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

2.9 million workers resigned from January to May this year – CUT

Published: August 11, 2022 – 4:25 pm | Last modification: August 11, 2022 – 6:53 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved