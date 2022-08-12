Raízen (RAIZ4) reports net income of BRL 1.086 billion in the 1st quarter of the 2022/23 crop, up 116.6%

Raízen (RAIZ4) had adjusted net income of BRL 1.086 billion in the first quarter of the 2022/23 crop year, compared to BRL 501.4 million in the same period of the previous year, or an increase of 116.6%, according to the balance sheet. financial statement released this Thursday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$3.651 billion, an increase of 55%.

Net operating revenue in the period was R$ 66.26 billion, an increase of 71.8% in the annual comparison.

The company pointed out that its revenue grew by 72%, as a result of the higher volumes sold in ethanol (+54%), sugar (37%) and marketing & services (+6%), in addition to the strong expansion of the customer base in the segment. of electric energy (more than 12 thousand consumer units served) and the financial volume transacted (R$ 7 billion) on the Shell Box platform.

In line with the investment plan planned for the year, capex totaled R$1.5 billion (+72%). Maintenance investments totaled R$ 1 billion (+48%) and mainly reflect the increase in the planted area, in line with our journey to recover, increase efficiency and return to agricultural productivity.

Additionally, expenditures in the quarter include agricultural inputs, steel, fertilizers, diesel and labor, which impacted unit values ​​for planting, treatment and industrial maintenance costs.

Operating investments also increased (+16%) related to operational improvements, quality and industrial and agricultural logistics, in addition to the disbursements expected with the safety of our teams and the environment.

In projects, the higher expenditures reflect the company’s expansion cycle, with initiatives mostly focused on the renewables portfolio.

Total sugar sales volume was 37% higher in the quarter, reflecting a significant increase in sales of third-party products, in line with Raízen’s marketing strategy for the harvest. The average price reached the level of R$ 2,141 a ton (+23%), benefiting from the pricing strategy in a more positive scenario for the commodity and Raízen’s greater participation in direct sales to the destination (+50% delivered in destination), expanding operations in the sugar value chain with scale, highlighted the company.

