Regional Council of Medicine punishes directors and obstetrician of Sofia Feldman Hospital

Three doctors at Hospital Sofia Feldman, in Belo Horizonte, were punished by the Regional Council of Medicine of Minas Gerais (CRMMG), for supporting and allowing obstetric nurses to perform ultrasound exams used by doctors to make diagnoses.

The technical director received the penalty of suspension of professional registration for 30 days. A clinical director and an obstetrician gynecologist received public censure.

The Network for the Humanization of Childbirth and Birth reacted against the CRM’s decision and launched a petition in Portuguese, English and Spanish against what it considers persecution. The petition already has 6,271 signatures.

“It is configured as a direct attack on the rights of women, people, pregnant women and babies, with an attempt to silence and dismantle a national vanguard institution of this movement, an international reference in obstetric care, which has been working for 40 years opening paths”, warns the document.

The text informs that nurses perform ultrasound of pregnant women for medical diagnosis in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Chile and Australia.

“The practice has been carried out by Sofia Feldman since 2015 and is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and recognized by the Federal Council of Nursing (COFEN)”, defends the document.

The president of the Network for the Humanization of Childbirth and Birth and professor at the Federal University of Brasília, Daphne Rattner, says that the CRM’s decision is against the practice adopted internationally.

“The Sofia Feldman Hospital is a national and international reference. Professionals from all over the world come to see the work carried out on site. The decision made by CRM to prevent nurses from performing ultrasound is not in the medical code of ethics,” says Daphne Rattner.

Through a note, the Sofia Feldman Hospital reported that “the nursing consultation is recommended in Law 7498/86, in which nurses use scientific knowledge and other sciences to structure their care”.

Also according to the note, “the incorporation of ultrasound during consultations is regulated by Cofen Resolution No. “.

“It is important to note that no medical diagnosis is made during the consultation. The findings are described for evaluation, interpretation and action taken by the prenatal team, or the one who is assisting the woman during hospitalization”.

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Minas Gerais (CRM-MG) informed, also in a note, that “all processes and investigations are confidential, according to the Code of Professional Ethical Process (Resolution CFM 2.306/2022), not granting , therefore, information about them”.

Also according to the note, “there was an appeal of the decision to the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM), and there is still no official statement of said appeal in the higher court”.

Share