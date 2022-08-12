Remnants of covid-19: Understand why the cough hasn’t stopped and when you should be concerned – Health

Whether as a clue to a clinical diagnosis, or simply an uncomfortable trace of Covid-19, cough continues to raise doubts in the population. After all, when do you know when to worry about this symptom? And how to improve soon? To answer these questions, experts explain the origin of cough in the body and even its role in highlighting possible serious respiratory diseases.

According to Arnaldo Lichtenstein, general practitioner at the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine of University of Sao Paulo (HCFMUSP), cough is a protective mechanism of the body. “When you choke on something, there is secretion (for example phlegm caused by an infection), has water in the lungs due to heart failure, all this is interpreted as a foreign factor to the body, and that needs to be eliminated”, he explains.

As common as the symptom seems, the clinician emphasizes that the search for specialized care cannot be ruled out. According to him, any cough lasting longer than 8 weeks should motivate an investigation, including in cases of patients who have recently recovered from Covid-19. “If the cough is prolonged, if you start to have a discharge that you didn’t have, or if that discharge started to turn a darker color (if it was white and started to turn more yellowish or green), is also a reason to see a doctor.

Why is coughing usually a holdover from covid-19?

Pulmonologist Valéria Maria Augusto, professor at the Department of Internal Medicine at the Faculty of Medicine of Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), draws attention to the fact that some people infected with covid-19 may have previous, chronic diseases of an allergic nature, whose symptoms are precipitated by the new infection. “In other words, the factor of viral infection, whether covid, influenza or other, was only a stimulus for the exacerbation of this inflammation in the airways that he has, for a long time”, he details.

Seeking medical care in these situations will be a case-by-case decision. “It will depend on the intensity of the cough, how much that cough is worrying, limiting or causing inadequate sleep. Sometimes the symptom can cause urinary incontinence, which can be extremely uncomfortable”, says the pulmonologist. In such cases, the cough treatment will come to relieve the patient’s discomfort.

With regard to the appropriate forms of treatment to control the cough, the doctor advises prudence. “You can’t generalize a cough treatment,” she says. “Antitussives, mucolytics and expectorants prescribed or recommended by aunts, grandparents, pharmacists, neighbors, in my opinion, are not recommended.” Valéria explains that it is necessary to know in depth why this cough is continuing, something that the superficial treatment of the symptom does not achieve without proper medical guidance.

“The cause of the cough can only be diagnosed with a careful clinical history of its sequence, how it started, how it progressed, what its main characteristics are in duration, frequency and intermittence,” she says. Thus, the symptom can be an indication of either a self-limiting virus, which will go away on its own in less than two weeks, or a pneumonia, asthma, tuberculosis or even a tumor.

Are we more susceptible to respiratory diseases?

“The short and hard answer is yes”, answers the pulmonologist. “Social isolation has protected us from contagious respiratory diseases.” This can be proven by the reduction of approximately 75% of pediatric hospitalizations for respiratory diseases in São Paulo in April 2020 alone, according to the Immunization Department of the São Paulo Pediatric Society (SPSP). In Belo Horizonte, the SUS Hospitalization System (SIH) recorded a 28% reduction in hospitalizations for respiratory diseases (other than covid-19), in March and July of the same year.

According to the doctor, in the current phase of the pandemic, in which restrictive measures such as social distancing are being relaxed, a new balance between isolation and exposure is essential. On the one hand, it reinforces the importance of the habit of wearing masks in agglomerations and in other circumstances that facilitate contagion. On the other hand, she highlights the role of these exposures in the development of resistance by the body. “It’s having the opportunity to challenge your immunity to create antibodies, to manufacture defenses”, she concludes.

Causes of acute and subacute cough

1 – Viral infection of the upper respiratory tract

It usually affects the nose, throat and airways and usually goes away in 7 to 10 days. Symptoms include a sore or irritated throat, sneezing, stuffy nose, and coughing.

common cold: Common viral infection of the nose and throat. It can be caused by many different types of viruses. The condition is usually harmless and symptoms usually disappear within two weeks. Symptoms include nasal discharge, sneezing and congestion.

The flu: Common viral infection of the nose and throat and lower airways. It is caused by the influenza virus, which has several subtypes. The condition is usually harmless and symptoms usually disappear within two weeks. Symptoms include body aches, fever, loss of appetite, weakness, nasal discharge, sneezing and congestion, coughing, and mucous production.

2 – Asthma

A condition in which a person’s airways become inflamed, narrow, and swollen and produce extra mucus, which makes breathing difficult. Asthma can be mild or interfere with daily activities. It can cause difficulty breathing, chest pain, coughing and wheezing.

3 – Chronic cough

Cough lasting 3 weeks or more can be caused by a range of diseases, ranging from asthma, sinusitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease, to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, tuberculosis, pulmonary fibrosis, lung diseases associated with collagen diseases (rheumatoid arthritis, for example) and lung cancer. They should always motivate a medical consultation.