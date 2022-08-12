Renan admitted to drinking and drank 2 liters of water after the crash, says driver – 08/12/2022

The testimony of two witnesses should compromise the situation of defender Renan, investigated for the death of a motorcyclist in the interior of São Paulo last month. After the accident, the 20-year-old player had his contract terminated for just cause by Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino and is now looking for a new club.

The Civil Police of Bragança Paulista heard two drivers who were passing along the Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira highway at the time of the accident, around 6:40 am on July 22, a Friday. According to the report of these depositions, to which the UOL Esporte had access, after running over and killing Eliezer Pena, the defender was seen crying, admitting he was drunk, vomiting, ingesting two liters of water brought by an unidentified person and urinating on the banks of the highway, which connects the cities of Bragança and Itatiba.

When agents of the Highway Police arrived, the player refused to take a breathalyzer test, on the advice of a lawyer. A clinical examination performed four hours after the accident confirmed that the athlete was not intoxicated.

One of the witnesses informed the police that he was driving a truck at 70 km/h when he was overtaken by Renan’s Honda Civic on a curve with a continuous lane, where overtaking is prohibited. The truck driver saw the player drive for about 100 meters on the wrong side of the road before colliding with Eliezer’s motorcycle, which was coming in the opposite direction. The truck driver stopped his vehicle, verified that the victim was still breathing and heard Renan say that he was drunk and had gone to a party in Campinas.

The police report reads: “Then the driver of the vehicle [Renan] got in the car and lay in the back seat, got out, sat on the floor, started crying and threw up. After a few moments, a girl arrived at the scene driving a white Ford Ka vehicle, plates not noted, who went to assist the driver of the vehicle and gave him plenty of water to drink, about two liters, which was stored in a pet bottle. and shortly thereafter the driver of the vehicle began to urinate.”

The witness also claims that another man later arrived at the scene of the accident, who removed objects from Renan’s car and took them away. He couldn’t tell what kind of objects these were.

A second driver said he saw Renan’s car driving along the side of the highway minutes before the accident. After the collision, this witness asked the defender what had happened and heard the player explain that he had fallen asleep at the wheel. According to this driver, Renan was “wide-eyed and red.”

The player’s condition and the circumstances of the accident will be fundamental for the Public Ministry to formulate its complaint to the Justice. Initially, Renan’s case was classified as a manslaughter, in which there is no intention to kill and which carries a penalty of two to four years in prison – the sentence could increase since he was not licensed to drive. But, if the police and the Public Ministry conclude that he took the risk of killing, the crime would be qualified as intentional homicide, which carries a greater penalty and is judged by the popular jury.

Sought by the report, lawyer Roberto Podval, who defends the player, said that the testimony of the witnesses “does not seem credible”. “This testimony does not match the others and does not seem credible,” he wrote. “Anyway, Renan is doing everything possible to help the victim’s family, otherwise the process will go its way and Renan will pay for any mistakes. Until then, he also needs to move on with his life.” Last week, at the request of prosecutor Rogério Filócomo, the court authorized the deposit of the R$242,000 bail that the player paid to leave the jail to be deposited with the widow of Eliezer Pena. The deposit has already been made.

Without a club since the accident, Renan, formed at the base of Palmeiras and under-17 world champion with the Brazilian team, now has proposals from abroad, but his passport remains withheld by the courts. report of UOL Esporte published at the end of July showed that, before the accident, the defender’s car racked up seven speeding tickets in seven months.