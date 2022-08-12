Renata Fan is involved in a shack at Band: “I will never forgive”

The presenter of Jogo Aberto was criticized during the World Cup and Milton Neves was blamed by a famous director of Band

For almost two decades as one of the leading names in the sport of band, Renata Fan went through a difficult time during the 2014 World Cupwhen he acted as commentator in some games of the tournament.

In a recent interview with the Denilson Show podcast, Milton Nevesalso presenter of Band denounced that a former boss of the station accused him of having planted criticism against Renata Fan in the media.

Milton, one of Renata Fan’s first TV partners, denounced that director Diego Guebel came to his studio to accuse him.

In the chat with Denilson and Chico Garcia, the veteran revealed the jigsaw he had with the Argentine and stated that he will never forgive him for the accusations.

“Television grid is a nervous thing. You’re off the air and suddenly a director likes you and puts on a program for you. Many times you are in the air, a director comes, just like that Diego Guebel doesn’t like it… they didn’t send me away, I don’t know why. I will never forgive this guy.” started the presenter of the Third Time.

“Nobody teaches Flávio Ricco (TV columnist), he writes whatever he wants, then at a World Cup Renata Fan was a commentator and he put his dick in her. So I’m doing a live show at the time of the World Cup and, at halftime, he appears to me (Diego Guebel)… ‘You told Flávio Ricco…’”narrated Milton, exposing that the former boss of the Band accused him of having sabotaged Renata Fan.

The veteran said he was so angry with Diego Guebel that he even thought about hitting him: “I just didn’t punch him in the head because I would have been fired. How am I going to plant criticism of anyone with a columnist? It’s his opinion. It was a great injustice“, completed Milton Neves.