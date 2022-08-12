Researcher hacks Starlink terminal and warns SpaceX about flaws

Belgian researcher Lennert Wouters claims to have created a tool that can hack and expose security flaws in the Starlink terminal, created by SpaceX to manage more than 3,000 satellites around the planet.

Wouters is a security researcher at KU Leuven and demonstrated how he achieved his feat at Black Hat Security Conference, a kind of “hacker conference” being held this week in Las Vegas.

According to wired, Wouters revealed that the equipment needed to extract information from the Starlink terminal costs just US$25. He also said he will make it available for other researchers to copy and use.

Starlink’s low-orbit satellites make up a megaconstellation designed to broadcast connectivity to even the most distant parts of the world.

Its customers receive a 19-inch-wide “Dishy McFlatface” satellite dish to install in their homes or even take them on the road. It is these devices that Wouters claims to have broken into.

The Belgian created a modchip – a custom circuit board that could be attached to the antenna and allowed you to create your own custom code on the network.

With this, he can access the software gives McFlatfacelaunching an attack that causes a crash and opens previously blocked parts of the system.

“The wide availability of Starlink User Terminals (UT) exposes them to hardware hackers and opens the door for an attacker to freely exploit the network,” the researcher wrote.

“Our attack results in an irreparable compromise of Starlink and allows us to execute arbitrary code. The ability to gain root access on Starlink is a prerequisite to freely exploit the network,” the researcher wrote.

I am excited to announce that our talk “Glitched on Earth by humans” will be presented at @BlackHatEvents!

I will cover how we glitched the Starlink User Terminal SoC bootrom using a modchip to obtain root. This might be the first tweet sent through a rooted Starlink UT! #BHUSA pic.twitter.com/0XMMIidEKk — Lennert (@LennertWo) May 19, 2022

Lennert had previously alerted SpaceX about security flaws in its system. The company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, responded by upgrading the system, but the researcher argues that the only sure way to prevent such an attack is to create a new version of the main chip.

SpaceX’s Enemies

In the process of building the Starlink constellation, SpaceX made some enemies along the way that made it vulnerable to potential attacks.

The use of Starlink satellites to provide connectivity in Ukraine has angered the Russian government, which allegedly launched a cyberattack against US satellite company Viasat in February.

A Chinese military researcher has also expressed a desire to destroy Starlink satellites, publishing an article in May on “methods of soft and hard death” to neutralize any threat posed by the internet constellation.

Lennert claims he doesn’t want to take down Starlink, instead he hopes his research can serve as a warning to better strengthen the satellite dishes.