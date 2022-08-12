Results of B3, Localiza, Eneva, Cyrela, Cogna, Rumo, CCR and 9 other companies

B3

B3 (B3SA3) released the results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) on Thursday night, 11.

In the period, it had net profit attributable to shareholders of R$ 1.0922 billion, down 8.5% in the annual comparison.

Excluding the non-recurring items highlighted above, net income would have reached R$1.2212 billion in the quarter, in

line with the same period of the previous year.

The net revenue of the owner of the Brazilian Stock Exchange fell by 7.3% annually, reaching R$ 2.24 billion.

The company restated its projections for 2022 based on the impacts of the economic scenario on results, with a revision of the financial leverage projection for the end of the year from up to 1.6 times to up to 1.9 times the ratio between gross debt and recurring Ebitda of last 12 months.

locate

Localiza (RENT3) had a net income of R$ 456.7 million in 2Q22, up 2% compared to 2Q21.

Ebitda increased 45.1% year-on-year to R$1.117 billion.

Consolidated net revenue totaled R$3.049 billion, up 13.1% year-on-year.

eneva

Eneva (ENEV3) had a net income of R$147 million in 2Q22, up 24.7% over 2Q21.

Ebitda was R$503 million, up 33% year-on-year.

Net revenue totaled R$1.3 billion in 2Q22, up 40% year-on-year.

Cyrela

Cyrela (CYRE3) had a net income of R$151 million in 2Q22, down 43.4% year-on-year.

Net revenue was BRL 1.250 billion, up 6% compared to the same period in 2021.

Net pre-sales reached R$1.622 billion, 4% higher than in 2Q21 and 24% higher than in 1Q22.

American

Americanas (AMER3) reported a net loss of R$98 million in 2Q22. The amount is 15.6% higher than the loss of R$85 million in 2Q21.

Ebitda totaled R$ 843 million, up 29.2% on an annual basis.

cogna

Cogna (COGN3) had an adjusted net loss of R$36.5 million in 2Q22. Thus, it reverts the adjusted profit of R$ 55.2 million in 2Q21.

Without adjustments, the net loss was R$ 100 million, up 148.5% on an annual basis.

Recurring Ebitda was R$355 million, an annual growth of 11.4%.

Net revenue totaled R$ 1.155 billion, a slight positive variation in the annual comparison, of 0.2%, driven mainly by the growth of Vasta.

heading

Rumo (RAIL3) had a net income of R$30 million in 2Q22, a reduction of 90.4% compared to 2Q21.

Adjusted Ebitda reached R$1.2 billion, up 4.8% year-on-year.

The Ebitda margin shrank 3 percentage points to 48.6%.

Arezzo

Arezzo (ARZZ3) had adjusted net income of R$123.3 million in 2Q22, up 160.4% over 2Q21.

Ebitda totaled R$156.9 million, up 92.9% over 2Q21.

Net revenue totaled R$944.7 million, up 70.8% over the same period in 2021.

Marisa

Lojas Marisa (AMAR3) reported a loss of R$ 27.8 million in 2Q22, a reduction of 53.3% compared to 2Q21.

Ebitda jumped 107.2% in the annual comparison, to R$ 83.8 million.

Retail net revenue grew 21.8% to R$599.3 million.

hapvida

Hapvida (HAPV3) reported adjusted net income of R$241 million in 2Q22, 11.9% lower than in 2Q21.

Adjusted Ebitda amounted to R$582.3 million in 2Q22, an increase of 86.6% compared to 2Q21.

Vivara

Vivara (VIVA3) had a net income of R$ 89.8 million in 2Q22, up 10.1% compared to 2Q21;

Adjusted Ebitda totaled R$ 100.9 million, up 13.8%.

CCR

CCR (CCRO3) reported net income of R$291 million in 2Q22. In this way, the loss of R$ 44 million in 2Q21 is reversed.

Adjusted Ebitda was R$1.77 billion in 2Q22, up 25.7% from 2Q21.

CCR’s net revenue grew 32.7% year-on-year to R$3.088 billion.

BR Malls

BR Malls (BRML3) posted adjusted net income of R$165.9 million in 2Q22. This number corresponds to an increase of 190.5% compared to 2Q21.

Adjusted Ebitda totaled R$328.4 million in 2Q22, up 134.4% over 2Q21.

The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 92.2% between April and June, an increase of 38.7 percentage points (pp) compared to the margin in 2Q21.

Qualicorp

Qualicorp (QUAL3) reported net income of R$49.4 million in 2Q22, down 45.3% year-on-year.

Adjusted Ebitda fell 7.4% year-on-year to R$234.2 million.

Net revenue declined by 2.6% compared to the second quarter of 2021, to R$489 million.

energetic

Energisa (ENGI11) had a net income of R$989.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), up 32.1% compared to 2Q21.

Adjusted Ebitda was R$1.79 billion, up 20.1% over 2Q21.

Net revenue reached R$6.28 billion, up 3% compared to 2Q21.

nature

Natura (NTCO3) reported a net loss of R$766.7 million in 2Q22. Thus, it reverts the profit of R$ 234.8 million in 2Q21.

Ebitda was R$ 694.9 million. The Ebitda margin went from 8.5% to 8%.

The company saw its net revenue with Avon International fall 25.4% to R$1.6 billion. At The Body Shop, revenues dropped 25.3% to R$909.4 million.

