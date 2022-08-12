Review: The Sandman – the seminal Netflix series

sandman it was the story impossible to adapt, and it wasn’t for lack of trying. Launched in 1989, the masterpiece by Neil Gaiman It caught the attention of a lot of Hollywood people, and plans soon emerged to turn the story into a movie.

Since the 1990s sandman was the target of attempts to turn into series, movies, specials. Some scripts became so dark that Gaiman declared that he preferred sandman never become a movie if it was meant to be bad.

Condense a story like sandman in a movie it’s like trying to reduce a symphony to a few chords, but that wasn’t the only problem. With the visual effects technology of the time, an sandman would be absurdly expensive, and many of the images in the story would have to be omitted or altered, making it technically unfeasible to produce them.

For a while there was a movie project that Gaiman wanted to give to Terry Gilliam, a version produced by David S. Goyer and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and at one point everyone was terrified when they arrived at their favorite video store and gave up. face with this:

With direction, script and acting by Eric Woster (who?), “sandman” is a mediocre horror story, which was released in Brazil with a surreal cover with the logo of the comics, and directly referencing the work of Neil Gaiman, with the right to quote from Folha de S. Paulo and it all.

Obviously, neither Editora Abril, nor Gaiman, nor DC/Vertigo had the slightest idea of ​​the existence of this pearl, which disappointed more comic book nerds than Rino’s participation in that Spider-Man movie.

sandman – Origins

The series that would become The Sandmanfrom Netflix began to be gestated in 2010, and would be in the hands of Eric Kripke, creator of Supernatural. Neil Gaiman wasn’t very comfortable, and the idea was dropped. Meanwhile another great work by Gaiman, american gods, was adapted with relative success, despite many infighting. He ended up coming in as showrunner and taking care of the series.

sandman delayed so much that it spawned a spin-off before the series itself: Luciferwhich is a much longer version light of the character, and reflects more of the Lucifer of the end than the first version that appears in sandman. Tom Ellis did a brilliant job as Lucifer Morningstar, but his version wouldn’t fit in sandman.

Of course, that didn’t stop us from winning the show that was Tom Ellis’ Lucifer meeting Matt Ryan’s John Constantine, at Crisis on Infinite Earths from CW:

After gaining experience with the superb Good Curses and the irregular but daring american godsGaiman felt confident that he could secure a television version of sandman live up to your (and our) expectations.

The result was – spoilers – masterful, sandman It is an immense universe, full of plots, stories and characters. The big question was whether they would turn each issue of the comic into an episode, or if they would run condensing several arcs into a single season.

sandman it is not rushed, nor literal, nor does it skip everything. sandman it is brilliantly adapted, shaping the stories but keeping very, sometimes 100%, of the original. But what about the review? Let’s go to her.

1 – Who is Sandman?

Sandman is one of its many names. He is Morpheus, Oneiros, Dream, Lord L’Zoril, Kay’Ckul, the list is immense, but in essence he is the anthropomorphic representation of the Dreaming, Morpheus was created by the collective subconscious of trillions of life forms, he shapes and order to the Realm of Dreams, allowing all intelligent creatures to have somewhere to go in their sleep.

It is immortal, if destroyed another aspect of dreaming takes its place. Oneiros is one of the Perpetuals, a group of seven entities that represent other fundamental aspects of Existence: Death, Destiny, Desire, Delirium, Destruction and Despair.

2 – What is the plot of this season of sandman?

In 1916 a group of occultists in England perform a ritual to capture none other than Death. The aim is to demand, in exchange for your freedom, wealth, power, immortality. The ritual goes awry and captures another Endless who happens to be passing by: Dream.

He has his tools – a helmet made from the bones of a dead god, a Ruby capable of turning dreams into reality, and a bag of dream sand – stolen. Morpheus is trapped in a crystal sphere for 106 years, while Roderick Burgess and his descendants continue to try to get the Dream King to talk to them, and make some sort of deal.

In the meantime, Morpheus’ instruments are stolen from Burgess. The Realm of Dreams, without a Leader, begins to degrade, dreams and nightmares flee to other realms, and in the real world the effect is felt, including generating a mysterious sleeping sickness that affected 500,000 people, and left so mysteriously. how much appeared. And most incredible: The sleeping sickness epidemic was real.

One of the nightmares that escaped the Dreaming was the Corinthian, a serial killer who ended up inspiring generations of killers, and was about to be destroyed by Morpheus. He now conspires with human occultists to prevent the Dream King from gaining his freedom.

Morpheus ends up escaping, 106 years after his capture, and after a brief recovery in the Dreaming, sets out to retrieve his belongings. He has to face his ruby, modified by a psychopath and now a weapon used against the King of Dreams, and he still has to face a battle against Lucifer, in the middle of Hell, to get back his helm, traded with a demon.

In the meantime Morpheus finds human allies such as Johanna Constantine, a much lighter version of the scoundrel John Constantine from the comics and series, and has his story intertwined with Rose Walker, great-granddaughter of one of the victims of Sleeping Sickness and – later discovers itself – a Vortex, capable of destroying the Dreaming, and with it an entire universe.

Oneiros also meets his Elder Sister, Death, who gives him a life lesson, explaining that having responsibilities isn’t necessarily bad, even if others don’t understand his job. The Death episode is the most beautiful of the season, touching, exciting, and even takes the opportunity to introduce Rob Gadling, a guy who in the 14th century decided to become immortal out of stubbornness, and out of pure curiosity Morpheus and Death decided to grant the gift. Or curse.

Morpheus ends up in an impossible situation: He has to protect the Dreaming by eliminating the Vortex, that means killing Rose Walker, an innocent young woman. The situation resolves unexpectedly, and Oneiros realizes that he has been the victim of an evil plot by someone very, very close.

3 – What are the differences for the comic book? sandman?

This first season put an emphasis on Corinthian, turning him into an active and present villain. It was a smart decision, tying the episodes together in a television-compatible way. Some simplifications have been made, John Dee in the comics was Doctor Doom (from DC), a Justice League villain who has a ruby ​​capable of manipulating dreams. in the series of sandman he is the son of Roderick Burguess’s lover, psychopath but without any pretense of supervillain.

In the comics there are references to superheroes, and even an appearance by Ajax the Martian Manhunter, and Hector Hall is “the” Sandman, living in the Dream Realm with Hippolyta Hall, his wife and also the heroine named Fury. They are being manipulated by Brute and Glob, two nightmares who use them to feed on their dreams.

Unfortunately we missed that subplot, it’s delightful to see Morpheus chuckling when Hector introduces himself as the Sandman.

In the series, this hokey Sandman is the lost brother of Rose Walker, who takes refuge in dreams to escape his abusive guardians, not realizing he is being manipulated by a nightmare with good intentions.

In sandman apparently there are no superheroes, it’s not a Universe shared with other series, which is good, for giving a good footing in reality, but at the same time we lost the chance of a crossover with Doom Patrol.

There are minor changes, too. The series adaptation itself, which is now set in 2022, not the late ’80s, required updates. Other changes reinforced Morpheus’ sacrifice, such as what he had to do with Gregory. One in particular demonstrated the sadism of Neil Gaiman, which left fans terrified until the last second of the interaction between John Dee and Rosemary.

Like any adaptation, sandman is different from the original. Usually that means being worse. In rare cases, as the boysthe adaptation is better. sandman is different. sandman is a slightly different version of a song, performed by two brilliant artists.

4 – Who are the Perpetuals?

We have already answered this here.

5 – How are the performances?

Overall excellent. Tom Sturridge did a half-emo, half-angry Morpheus, walking like he had a broomstick in the air. He’s PERFECT. Patton Oswalt as Raven Matthew is excellent, although as a human he is very different from Matt Cable, but that’s Swamp Thing’s problem.

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne has gained a lot more space than her comic book counterpart Lucien, and she’s too motherly, Lucien has a little Alfred, and she lacks.

Gwendoline Christie made an excellent Lucifer, most similar to the original than Tom Ellis’ Lucifer, which in turn is more similar to the spin-off comic’s Lucifer. She speaks in the majestic plural, and does not raise her voice, with all the (deserved) arrogance of a monarch in her realm. She is the second most powerful creature in the Universe, and she knows it.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste killed like Death. Yes I know, nerds hate change and she looks nothing like Cinamon Hadley, but she closes her eyes and listens to her for 30 seconds. Kirby captured the entire joie de vivre of the character. She acts and talks like Gaiman wrote her, 30 years ago, and if there’s anything unforgivable here, it’s that she didn’t throw the bread at Morpheus, like in the comics.

Stephen Fry as Fiddler’s Green? Well, it’s Stephen Fry.

David Thewlis, who we saw in the first Wonder Woman how Ares is a MONSTER, in more ways than one. He’s an elderly, fragile guy, you don’t give a damn for him, then when you see the guy he’s a manipulative psychopath (literally) of minds and capable of cruelty and violence on a scary level.

As John Dee he stars in an episode based on one of the most terrifying stories of sandman, and to the dismay of the fans, the live action version doesn’t lose anything. 90% of the credit goes to David Thewlis.

6 – How much of the comic has become a series?

The 10-episode first season of sandman is made up of the first 16 issues of the comic, which has 76 magazines, other than special ones. There is material for a lot of series still, several of these numbers are isolated stories that would make an entire episode.

Not to mention that Gaiman can always dream up a few more stories.

7 – What is the meaning of sandman for fans?

Like the Spanish Inquisition, no one expected sandman. It’s a comic book loved by fans, we recite the lines, we know every line, every comic. It is a fascinating, multicultural Universe, full of references, of History. To see sandman as a series terrified many people, there was the fear of becoming something unrecognizable.

The result surprised and relieved us, reinforcing the belief of every fan of Lord Morpheus: Dreams can indeed come true.

Where to watch:

sandman goes on Netflix.

Price:

15/15 Goldies

Trailer: