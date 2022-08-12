Rockstar Games updates fans on game development

A major update on the development of GTA 6 has been released by Rockstar Games.

THE Rockstar Games built a reputation by naming his hit GTA. When players first saw Liberty City in Grand Theft Auto 3 2001, few could have predicted that it would be just the beginning of a series that continues to push the boundaries of immersion, scale and player freedom. As a developer, Rockstar has never liked reworking previous titles, preferring to create new mechanics and refine their best ideas for each release. GTA 6 is currently in production and is likely to increase further.

When game version number 6 was announced, the franchise owner announced updates about the game in development to her fans. “With the unprecedented longevity of GTA Vwe know that many of you ask us about a new title in the series Grand Theft Auto. With each new project we embark on, our goal is always to go above and beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are happy to confirm that the development of the next GTA 6 is happening”.

Now, according to the website, addictsTake Two Interactive on behalf of Rockstar Games updated fans and shareholders on the development progress of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto, which is currently known for GTA 6. At the most recent investor conference, the company revealed several details about the future, in addition to the usual number of sales of its games that are on the market.

“Development is well underway, they (Rockstar) are determined to establish and be the creative benchmarks for the series, industry and entertainment. In other words, the Rockstar Games is committed to making the entertainment product that is a benchmark for the upcoming games and industry in general. This is a very big ambition, however, the producer believes it is capable.

