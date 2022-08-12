Rodolffo gets sung by a fan after the show, gets embarrassed and the web goes crazy: “Errada não tá”

Former BBB and singer Rodolffo, from the duo with Israel, was surprised by a fan after a show when he received a sung. After the presentation, the artists posed with fans for photos and videos in the dressing room and he ended up hearing an unusual response from an admirer that left him embarrassed in the face of the situation and the cameras there recording everything.

After posing for photos with a girl, Rodolffo asked what she had thought of the duo’s performance: “Did you like the show?”, wanted to know the ex-BBB. The fan did not hesitate and tried to give the answer she wanted, but for which he and the others present there did not expect to hear, and immediately sent a song to the singer: “I liked it, I loved it, I liked it even more ‘sweet’”, he replied. she in the can.

The moment was all recorded and Rodolffo himself took charge of sharing the video on his official Instagram account. In the images you can see the girl’s smile when she, already leaving, looked back to answer the singer. “What a high”, he wrote in the caption of the publication, made this Wednesday (10).

It didn’t take long and then netizens reacted with praise and words of support for the girl. “That was brave. She spoke straight to the face”, opined an internet user. “It’s not wrong,” said one fan. “She just said what we all thought,” said a third follower. “this one is mine!”, said yet another follower in the comments of the video.