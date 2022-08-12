Rodrigo Caetano confirms Atlético-MG’s consultation with Paulinho and Rafinha Alcântara, but highlights the club’s ‘very delicate’ financial situation

Atlético-MG director gave a press conference this Friday (12) in Cidade do Galo

Champion of practically everything he played in 2021, the year 2022 has been very different for the Atlético-MG. Far from the leaders of the Brazilian championship and eliminated from Brazil’s Cup fur Flamengothe Rooster still saw the dream of CONMEBOL Libertadores passes after traumatic elimination to the palm treeson penalties, in the quarter-finals.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Now, with only the second round of the Brasileirão to play and amidst the crowd’s dissatisfaction, Rodrigo Caetanofootball director, gave a press conference this Friday (12) to give a justification to the fans.

Among numerous questions, the top hat was asked about the possible arrivals of Rafinha Alcântaraof PSGit’s from Paulinhoname revealed by Vasco and what is in Bayer Leverkusen. Over the last few days, the two names were pointed out as possible targets for the Atletico management, something confirmed by Rodrigo.

However, the director highlighted the delicate financial situation experienced by the Rooster, which has direct interference in the attempt of new hires. “Every big name is of interest to Rooster and is well-evaluated. As I said, Galo is not in a position to invest. We have to be careful not to deceive the fans. I’m always the one who talks about it.”

“Our financial situation is very delicate. Was always. Our contracts have always been low-cost, end-of-contract athletes. This has to be clear. Otherwise, all this generates an expectation that we will not reach. Both names have ties to their clubs. We are always scouring the market. I cannot deny you that there was a consultation with both, but it is very unlikely that it will occur in this window,” he explained.

Rafinha Alcântara has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until the middle of next year. With that, the athlete could only sign a pre-contract with any team from the beginning of 2023. The situation of Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen is the same as Rafinha. Both are in Galo’s sights for the 2023 season and can arrive at Belo Horizonte free of charge for next year.