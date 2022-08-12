Rodrigo Mussi reveals that his mother asked for R$ 50 thousand the day after leaving the BBB

This Thursday (11/8), the LeoDias column published an interview with former BBB Rodrigo Mussi. Among several subjects, Rodrigo talked about his time on TV Globo reality and his fight for life after the serious car accident in May of this year. However, one of the most important topics that were addressed was the relationship with his mother. In addition to revealing that his mother invaded the Hospital das Clínicas to take a photo in a coma and sell it to the press, the former BBB also told an episode the day after his departure from the BBB.

As usual, all those eliminated from the reality show go to Ana Maria Braga’s program to talk about their participation in the BBB. It was no different with Mussi, however, shortly after the attraction, she received a threatening message from her own mother.

Rodrigo-Mussi-Diogo-Mussi Diogo Mussi reveals that he no longer wants to have contact with Rodrigo MussiReproduction / Instagram photo-diogo-rodrigo-mussi Diogo and Rodrigo Mussireproduction Metrópoles partner advertising Rodrigo-Mussi-Twitter Rodrigo Mussi returned to his Twitter and gave advice to his followersReproduction / Instagram photo-Rodrigo-Mussi-Brasileira-Digital Rodrigo Mussi signed a contract with Brasileira Digital recentlyDisclosure photo-ex-bbb-22-rodrigo-mussi-interview-after-accident-29052022 Rodrigo Mussi had unpublished excerpts from the interview with Fantástico aired by EncontroReproduction / Instagram Rodrigo Mussi in Fantastic During the interview, Rodrigo Mussi also spoke about his childhoodInstagram/Play Rodrigo Mussi (Reproduction: Instagram) Rodrigo Mussi (Reproduction: Instagram)Rodrigo Mussi (Reproduction: Instagram) 0

“In the morning there was a message from her (mother) saying: ‘I want R$ 50 thousand’. Then I said: ‘What for?’. She said: ‘I want R$50,000 because I know the son I have’”, says Mussi. Rodrigo decided to cut all ties with his mother from that moment on: “I said never to look for me again, send a message, it’s over for me”.

Invasion of Hospital das Clínicas and photograph taken

Another fact that Rodrigo Mussi also revealed in relation to his own mother was right after the accident. When the former BBB was in a coma at Hospital das Clínicas in São Paulo, his mother entered the hospital to photograph him.

“My mom took a picture. I was in a coma and the cameras caught and the security told her to delete the photo,” she says. After the event, Rodrigo’s mother was prohibited from entering the hospital by the direction of the HC.

