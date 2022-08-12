Rueda details Santos’ operation by Soteldo and talks about the player’s off-field: “We believe in dialogue”

President Andrés Rueda explained this Thursday how was Santos’ operation to hire winger Soteldo, who returned to the club after one year and four months.

The player arrives on a season-long loan with an option to buy. “They complain that we take time to hire, but Santos at the moment has no money, no credit. Any hiring of Santos requires a lot of negotiation, conversation, credibility. The fact that Soteldo is coming free of charge shows our responsibility. in the case of neglect of the club, every negotiation is complicated. He comes on loan, with a pass value stipulated within our possibilities. There is a lot of fake news about salary, he comes in the base that Santos can pay. with what we paid Baptistão, for example. I’m not going to make the mistakes that were made back there,” Rueda said at a press conference with journalists.

The executive also commented on Soteldo’s behavior problems, cited by the manager himself at the beginning of the year. “He had a problem off the field, he went to Venezuela for a weekend during the pandemic and stayed for a week (laughs). It was his mistake and ours for letting him spend the weekend. But we believe in dialogue, the fans really like him, Santos likes it, he has a huge charisma.

Soteldo was announced this Thursday and will still have his first training session with the Santos group. To debut, the 25-year-old Venezuelan needs to be registered with the CBF IDB.

Alvinegro Praiano sold the attacking midfielder to Toronto FC, from Canada, in April 2021. The negotiation resulted in Peixe being released from the transfer ban imposed by FIFA. The punishment was precisely because of the team’s debt with Huachipato for the purchase of the Venezuelan.

The player was down at Tigres, adding 19 matches and only one goal. As the Mexican team must exceed the limit of foreigners, Soteldo was one of those listed to be traded. The Venezuelan had been hired at the end of January this year.

Beloved by the Santos fans, the athlete promised in his farewell that he would return to the club in the future. Just under a year and a half later, he keeps his promise.

The long-awaited reunion will happen! 🥰🇻🇪🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/NsDH5vwlFz — Santos FC (@SantosFC) August 11, 2022

