Rueda does not stop at Soteldo and disburses R$ 8 million to forward a new signing of Santos

Santos runs against time to reinforce the team aiming at the second and decisive half of the season. The transfer window in Brazil closes on August 15th and the next Monday is the deadline for Peixe to decide on new pieces for his squad.

This Thursday (11), according to information from the UOL Esporte portal, Santos practically closed the hiring of midfielder Gabriel Carabajal. Argentino Juniors was satisfied with the offer of around R$ 8 million in installments for 100% of the player’s economic rights. Now, the next steps to officially hit the hammer are the talks for the salary agreement, as well as the review of the contractual minutes.

The contract should include Carabajal’s bond with Alvinegro Praiano until 2026. President Andrés Rueda promoted a turnaround in the transaction, as Peixe was one step away from closing the negotiation, however, the athlete asserted his desire to wear the Manto Sagrado da Vila and with an increase in the values ​​offered by Santos, the Argentine team released Carabajal to negotiate.

In this way, as soon as Carabajal’s arrival is officially announced, Peixe will nail the fourth reinforcement. The list of new Santos players already includes right-back Nathan, half moon it’s the striker Soteldo With the team revamped, the team led by coach Lisca, continues its fight in the Brasileirão, where it is in 9th place in the table, with 30 points.