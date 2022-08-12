Rumor about Eliana revolts stars in the air and who is on Globo’s ‘fridge’

Fake news or truth?

There are still doubts about the alleged negotiation between Eliana and Globo. The press generates headlines about a possible hiring to replace Patrícia Poeta in ‘Encontro’ or to have a program on Sundays, before ‘Domingão com Huck’.

O SaladeTV found that directors of the Marinho family channel were questioned by presenters who are off the air, in the dreaded ‘refrigerator’, waiting for a project to return to the air. The mood is one of indignation with the hypothetical arrival of Eliana.







As Silvio Santos would say, is she going or not going? For now, going to Globo is just a rumor Photo: Blog TV Room

For now, the hiring has been denied in the corridors of the station. They say that Globo’s principle is not to ‘steal’ artists and journalists with a current contract on another TV.

There would only be a conversation if Eliana took the initiative to leave SBT on her own and reach an agreement with Silvio Santos regarding the millionaire termination fine.

The rumor would have especially bothered two global stars: Patrícia Poeta, who has faced a wave of rejection since taking over the ‘Encontro’, and Ivete Sangalo, who after a successful debut saw her ‘Pipoca’ plummet in the ratings. The possibility of losing the post to Eliana dropped like a bomb in their dressing room.

The general comment is that, if the direction intends to make changes, it should take advantage of the professionals already hired who ask for a ‘program to call your own’ at Globo, such as Fernanda Gil, Fernanda Lima and Sabrina Sato.