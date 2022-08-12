Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of new bombings in the region of nuclear power plant; situation at the plant ‘is serious’, says UN IAEA chief | World

Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Thursday (11) of carrying out new bombings in the area of ​​the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.

Both countries reported that there were five attacks with rockets near a storage area for radioactive material at the plant, the largest in Europe, located in southern Ukraine.

The operator of the Ukrainian plants, Energoaton, announced that one of the attacks near one of the six reactors caused a lot of smoke and damaged radiation sensors.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, near the city of Energodar, on the banks of the Dnieper River, has six of Ukraine’s 15 reactors, capable of supplying four million homes with energy.

The situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is “serious”, warned the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Argentine Rafael Grossi, this Thursday at the UN Security Council.

“I reiterate that this is a serious, serious situation” and that the IAEA needs to be allowed to enter “as soon as possible” to assess the situation of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for an “immediate end” to all military activities around the facility and warned that continued hostilities could “lead to a catastrophe”.

The United States championed the idea of ​​creating a demilitarized zone around the plant.

Plant is under Russian control

The Ukrainian power plant in Zaporizhzhia came under control of Russian troops on March 4, shortly after the start of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Ukraine accuses Russia of sending troops to the plant’s facilities and stockpiling weapons.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia could cause an incident “even more catastrophic than Chernobyl”, referring to the 1986 nuclear disaster in northern Ukraine, when the country was still part of the Soviet Union.

“Russia has turned the nuclear power plant into a battleground,” Zelensky said in a videoconference speech at a donor meeting in Copenhagen.