Russian troops bomb housing project in Donetsk

Russia bombed apartment block outside Donetsk

Russian troops bombed a housing project located in the village of Pisky, on the outskirts of Donetsk, the Ukrainian capital. Aerial footage released on Thursday shows apartment blocks being hit by the missiles. There have been intense clashes between Russia and Ukraine since last week.

The videos show a total of 19 explosions. Some of them cause a “flash” to appear in the proximity of the impact and also residual effects in the surroundings.

The images of the bombers were checked by the British television network SkyNews. According to the broadcaster, a weapons expert said the Russian military may have used thermobaric bombs.

Russians just boastingly posted this, showing Russian strikes with thermobaric weaponry on apartment blocks in Pisky.

The last 2/3 of video is crazy.

Used in urban spaces, these weapons, also called vacuum bombs, have a greater potential to cause civilian deaths.

The destructive effect of the explosive is potentiated through a mechanism that allows the bomb to capture the oxygen around the artifact. As a result, you have stronger explosions, with higher temperatures and causing a greater shock wave.

The detonation of these artifacts takes place in two stages. In the first one, a conventional explosion leads to the rupture of a container carrying an aerosol. The substance disperses in the air, like a cloud, with fuel and metal components.

Then another explosive charge is detonated and turns the gas into a fireball. Oxygen from the surrounding area is burned and a more destructive shock wave is produced, with extreme pressures and temperatures.

Although the use of this type of weapon is widely condemned by human rights organizations, thermobaric bombs are not prohibited by international law.

With information from international agencies



