Salary of R$ 5 thousand to sleep? Discover the vacancy to try on mattresses

A lot of people say that when we work with something we love, we never have to work. Have you ever thought if this maxim could be applied to nap lovers? In fact, such a possibility exists.

When buying a new mattress for the home, we often don’t think that there can be people who are paid exactly to test the product. Find out how it works below.

salary for sleeping

Currently, there is a company that seeks employees who want to work testing their mattresses. In addition to the great service option, the lucky one will still receive a salary of R$ 5 thousand.

There really is a profession called “sleep specialist” that was created by a startup called Emma Mattresses. Thus, the requirements to participate in the novelty are actually quite simple.

For this, the candidate must be Brazilian, be over 18 years old and, of course, really like to sleep. However, it is important to point out that this person should sleep eight hours a day and frequent social networks.

The approved person must close a contract for a period of 3 months. However, in addition to testing the mattresses, she will be responsible for posting her experiences and opinions on social media at least once a week for the duration of the contract.

Applications for the vacancy

People who want to take a chance on the opportunity should apply through the internet. For this you will need to send a video to the link https://bit.ly/3SDYP8V. The deadline for this process is the 21st of August.

In the recording, the person needs to answer why they should be chosen to work as a sleep specialist by Emma. The product must be recorded vertically and have a minimum duration of 1 minute and 30 seconds.

After that, just hope to be chosen and wait for the company to contact you for the next hiring steps.

About the company

Emma Colchões is a company that is currently present in more than 30 countries. During 2021, the institution earned a total of 65 million euros, which showed a growth of 59% compared to the previous year.

According to one of those responsible for the brand, the initiative to look for a sleep specialist is part of the process of offering the best solutions and technologies available for the client’s relaxation process.

With this, they still guarantee that they can prove that a good night’s sleep with quality products can transform a person’s day.

