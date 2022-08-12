Sandy and Junior notify Ecad for recording music without approval

The manager of the phonographic works of Sandy and Junior Lima filed a notification today against Abramus (Brazilian Association of Music and Arts) and Ecad (Central Office of Collection and Distribution) for a record of a phonogram that indicated the singers as interpreters in August 6, 2022.

According to the singer’s press office, no phonogram was registered by her office under the title “Pra Ter o Seu Amor”. The record was discovered by fans of the duo who began to speculate on a new partnership between the brothers. If the song were released, it would be the duo’s first unreleased in 16 years.

The registration would have been done in the Ecad system without the knowledge of Sandy, Junior or their career managers. In the notification, the brothers ask for the immediate withdrawal of such registration.

splash sought out Ecad, which claimed that the registration is the responsibility of music associations, in Sandy’s case, Abramus (also notified).

“Ecad is not responsible for the registration of musical works, as it is not responsible for any type of registration, which is a responsibility of the seven music associations that administer Ecad and form collective management in Brazil.”

The institution also claimed that any of the song’s titleholders can register. “Composers, musicians, performers, editors and phonographic producers join the associations and register their songs with them, which become part of the collective management database, which is managed by Ecad. register in your association.”

At 6:13 pm today, the phonogram record was still on the official Ecad website (see image below).

Phonogram registered at Ecad would be of unreleased music by Sandy and Junior Image: Reproduction/Ecad

After the publication of the case, Sandy’s publicist also issued an official note about the case. Read in full:

“Regarding the article published today, the press office of the singer Sandy reiterates that no phonogram was recorded by her office under the title “Pra Ter o Seu Amor”, nor any unpublished song in partnership with her brother, Junior Lima. for all records of phonographic works by both Sandy and Junior Lima has already notified the Abramus (body responsible for the records of both artists at Ecad), as well as the Ecadasking for the immediate withdrawal of such record, as well as an investigation into what happened.”